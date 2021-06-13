Live ISL vs LAK PSL 2021 Scores and Updates:

Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of PSL match 20 between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. See the latest Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars PSL Score Today, PSL Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here’s the cricket blog of match 20 of PSL 2021 between ISL vs LAH from Abu Dhabi here. See the latest ISL vs LAH, Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2021 Live Score, ISL vs LAH PSL 2021 Live cricket updates here.  Islamabad United’s captain Shahdab Khan has won the toss and he has opted to bat first. Also Read - LIVE England vs Croatia Score And Updates Euro 2020: CRO Under Pressure Against Quicker ENG

Also Read - THIS Country Bans Tourists From 26 Countries Including India | Check Details
Also Read - Sanchari Vijay, National-Award Winning Actor, Admitted To ICU After He Meets With Accident, Still Critical

Live Updates

  • 7:01 PM IST

    LIVE ISL vs LAH PSL 2021, Match 20 Scores And Updates: Islamabad United are not able to get any kind of momentum as Shaheen Shah Afridi and James Faulkner have been right on the money. ISL 19-3 after 5 overs.

  • 6:55 PM IST

  • 6:52 PM IST

    LIVE ISL vs LAH PSL 2021, Match 20 Scores And Updates: Another big wicket for Islamabad United. Faulkner now traps Colin Munro in front of the wickets and there was no doubt that it was hitting middle and leg-stump. ISL 13-3 after 3.4 overs.

  • 6:51 PM IST

    LIVE ISL vs LAH PSL 2021, Match 20 Scores And Updates: Lahore Qalandars bowlers have kept Islamabad United on a leash here as they are not giving any room to Colin Munro and Hussain Talat to free their arms. Its 8-2 after 3 overs for ISL.

  • 6:45 PM IST

    LIVE ISL vs LAH PSL 2021, Match 20 Scores And Updates: Brilliant start this for Lahore Qalandars. Now James Faulkner plumbs Rohail Nazir in front of the wickets. ISL struggling at 6-2 after 2 overs.

  • 6:37 PM IST

    LIVE ISL vs LAH PSL 2021, Match 20 Scores And Updates: What a start for Lahore Qalandars. Shaheen Shah Afridi strikes in the first over to dismiss Usman Khawaja. Islamabad United 3-1 after the first over.

  • 6:16 PM IST

  • 6:13 PM IST
    LIVE ISL vs LAH PSL 2021, Match 20 Scores And Updates:

    Lahore Qalandars (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar(c), Zeeshan Ashraf, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk(w), Tim David, James Faulkner, Rashid Khan, Ahmed Daniyal, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

    Islamabad United (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Hussain Talat, Rohail Nazir(w), Shadab Khan(c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Muhammad Musa, Ali Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr
  • 6:12 PM IST

    LIVE ISL vs LAH PSL 2021, Match 20 Scores And Updates:

    Lahore Qalandars (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar(c), Zeeshan Ashraf, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk(w), Tim David, James Faulkner, Rashid Khan, Ahmed Daniyal, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

    Islamabad United (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Hussain Talat, Rohail Nazir(w), Shadab Khan(c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Muhammad Musa, Ali Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr
  • 6:07 PM IST

    LIVE ISL vs LAH PSL 2021, Match 20 Scores And Updates: Islamabad United’s captain Shahdab Khan has won the toss and he has opted to bat first.