LIVE Streaming Italy vs England EURO 2020 FINAL in India

When is Italy vs England EURO 2020 Final?

Italy vs England EURO 2020 Final will take place on Sunday, July 12.

What are the timings of Italy vs England EURO 2020 Final?

Italy vs England EURO 2020 Final will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will Italy vs England EURO 2020 Final be played?

Italy vs England EURO 2020 Final would be played at the iconic Wembley Stadium, London.

Which TV channel will broadcast Italy vs England EURO 2020 Final?

Italy vs England EURO 2020 Final will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India. SONY TEN 4 HD/SD will live broadcast the match in Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali languages. Sony SIX HD/SD and Sony TEN 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

Where can you live stream Italy vs England EURO 2020 Final?

Italy vs England EURO 2020 Final will be available for streaming on SonyLIV and JioTV.

Italy: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Emerson Palmieri, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Nicolo Barella; Federico Chiesa, Lorenzo Insigne, Ciro Immobile

England: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips; Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling; Harry Kane

ITA vs ENG SQUADS

Italy (ITA) Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alex Meret, Salvatore Sirigu; Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Emerson Palmieri, Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Spinazzola, Rafael Toloi; Nicolo Barella, Bryan Cristante, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Gaetano Castovilli, Matteo Pessina, Marco Verratti, Federico Bernardeschi, Federico Chiesa; Andrea Belotti, Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Giacomo Raspadori

England (ENG): Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ben White, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling