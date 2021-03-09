Juventus vs Porto Champions League Live Streaming

Juventus and Porto take on each other in a Champions League round of 16 clash at Juventus Stadium with a place in the quarterfinals on the line. The visitors have a one-goal advantage thanks to their narrow 2-1 win in the first-leg of the clash. It's a do-or-die clash for either side with Juventus manager Andre Pirlo denying that his fate will be sealed should his team crash out the European competition in the knockouts.

"If I thought my (future on the) bench depended on it I wouldn't be here," Pirlo was quoted as saying by news agency AFP. "For me it's a match like other important matches. I continue to work day after day knowing mine and the club's plan. Tomorrow it is decisive to move forward, but for (my) future the club will always decide based on the results."

However, he did concede that Juventus are under pressure and that they will not be taking them lightly. "We know we're under pressure, we'll not underestimate Porto," he said. "We know the importance and the beauty of playing the Champions League, it's a very important match for the team, the club. When you play these games you have a different energy."

