Live ISL vs KAR PSL 2021 Scores and Updates

Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of PSL match 22 between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. See the latest Islamabad United and Karachi Kings PSL Score Today, PSL Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here’s the cricket blog of match 20 of PSL 2021 between ISL vs KAR from Abu Dhabi here. See the latest ISL vs KAR, Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings PSL 2021 Live Score, ISL vs KAR PSL 2021 Live cricket updates here.   Also Read - ISL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction PSL 2021, Top Picks: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips - Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, Today’s Match 22 at Abu Dhabi 6:30 PM IST June 14

Live Updates

  • 10:29 PM IST

    LIVE ISL vs KAR PSL 2021, Scores And Updates, Match 22: Wide from Ali Khan and Zadran makes full use of it. Fine cut shot from the Afghanistan player. In fact, two back to back boundaries here for Zadran. He really needed to get a move on and he has got some momentum with two boundaries. KAR 102/2 after 13 overs.

  • 10:24 PM IST

  • 10:23 PM IST

    LIVE ISL vs KAR PSL 2021, Scores And Updates, Match 22: Good 11th over for Karachi Kings. 13 runs came off that over as Babar Azam and Zadran were able to break the deadlock. KAR 91/2 after 12 overs.

  • 10:16 PM IST

    LIVE ISL vs KAR PSL 2021, Scores And Updates, Match 22: Karachi Kings have got off to a decent start but they will need to accelerate now. KAR 76/2 after 10 overs.

  • 10:09 PM IST

  • 10:06 PM IST

    LIVE ISL vs KAR PSL 2021, Scores And Updates, Match 22: Islamabad United get the big wicket of Martin Guptill. The Kiwi batsman was trying to nudge the ball down to third man but ended up chopping it on the stumps. Mohammad Wasim Jr gets the wicket. KAR 63/2 after 7 overs.

  • 10:02 PM IST

    LIVE ISL vs KAR PSL 2021, Scores And Updates, Match 22: Karachi Kings were able to get 17 runs off the final over of Powerplay. Babar Azam looking good here. KAR 61/1 after 6.2 overs.

  • 9:57 PM IST

    LIVE ISL vs KAR PSL 2021, Scores And Updates, Match 22: Islamabad United gets the breakthrough. Sharjeel Khan is dismissed after scoring 25 runs by Akif Javed. KAR 43/1 after 5.2 overs.

  • 9:47 PM IST

    LIVE ISL vs KAR PSL 2021, Scores And Updates, Match 22: Karachi Kings have got off to a decent start here. They are 28-0 after 3.2 overs. Sharjeel Khan has been able to hit the ground running as he has scored 19 off just 13 balls.

  • 9:32 PM IST

    LIVE ISL vs KAR PSL 2021, Scores And Updates, Match 22: We are underway in Abu Dhabi. Sharjeel Khan and Babar Azam to open the innings for Karachi Kings, Atif Javed with the ball for the Islamabad United.