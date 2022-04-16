Having both booked their spots in the Champions League semi-finals, Manchester City and Liverpool renew hostilities in the final four of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon at Wembley Stadium. Here are the details of when and where to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool match on online and on TV.Also Read - Manchester City vs Liverpool Live Streaming Premier League in India: When And Where to Watch Man City vs LIV Live EPL Match

When is the Manchester City vs Liverpool FA Cup 2021-22 League match ?

The Manchester City vs Liverpool FA Cup 2021-22 match will take place on Saturday, April 16 Wembley Stadium, London. Also Read - MCI vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips For Today's Manchester City vs Liverpool Football Match at Etihad Stadium 12:45 AM IST July 3

What is the timing of Manchester City vs Liverpool FA Cup 2021-22 League match ?

The Manchester City vs Liverpool FA Cup 2021-22 match will start at 8.00 PM. Also Read - Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: Watch live online telecast of EPL at IST

Which TV channel will broadcast the Manchester City vs Liverpool FA Cup 2021-22 League match ?

The Manchester City vs Liverpool FA Cup 2021-22 will be telecasted live on Sony Pictures Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Manchester City vs Liverpool FA Cup 2021-22 League match ?

The Manchester City vs Liverpool FA Cup 2021-22 match live streaming will be available on the Sony Liv.