Home

Sports

Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan, ODI World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How To Watch BAN Vs AFG Match

Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan, ODI World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How To Watch BAN Vs AFG Match

Live Streaming of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh enjoy 9-6 head-to-head record in ODIs against Afghanistan.

Afghanistan players train ahead of their ODI World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh. (Image: PTI)

Dharamsala: Their build-up marred by infighting, Bangladesh will have their task cut out when they cross swords with Afghanistan in their ODI World Cup 2023 opener on Saturday, both teams seeking to enjoy that one breakout campaign after years of top-flight experience.

Trending Now

Bangladesh will be missing the services of experienced opener Tamim Iqbal who has been excluded from the side due to an injury. Injuries to some of their players added misery to the team as they lost nine ODIs while winning eight with three no results in 2023.

You may like to read

Bangladesh, however, have no dearth of experience and talent in their squad with the likes of Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das and all-rounder Mahmudullah possessing enough skills and ability to change the complexion of the match.

As far as Afghanistan are concerned, they have won just one out of their 15 World Cup games so far and would do well to take inspiration from their 2019 World Cup outings against India and Pakistan when they came close to shocking the two heavyweights.

Afghanistan, led by Hashmatullah Shahidi, boast of a formidable spin department in the form of veteran Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Noor Ahmad. The Afghans will also rely on former captain Nabi, a veteran of 147 ODIs, to display his all-round skills while the 22-year-old Mujeeb is expected to take the responsibility with the new ball.

Head-To-Head

Bangladesh have played Afghanistan in 15 ODIs with the former winning nine games. Afghanistan lost six games.

When and where to watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala from 10:30 AM IST on October 7 (Saturday).

Which channels will live telecast Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 match?

Live telecast of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

Where to get live streaming of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 match?

Live streaming of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app for free.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.

(With PTI Inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES