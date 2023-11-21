Home

Brazil Vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Live Streaming: How To Watch Lionel Messi Live In India

Argentina lead the 10-team South American qualifying group with 12 points. Brazil stand fifth. Get all the live streaming details of BRA vs ARG football match.

Lionel Messi (L) and his Argentina teammates train ahead of Brazil clash. (Image: AFA)

New Delhi: Argentina star Lionel Messi will be seeking his first goal against Brazil when the heavyweights take on each other in a South American FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match on Wednesday morning. The Brazil vs Argentina encounter starts at 6 AM IST on November 22. The 36-year-old Messi has scored 31 goals for Argentina in World Cup qualifying encounters, but none of those came against Brazil. He has five goals against the arch-rivals, but all in friendly matches.

Argentina lead the 10-team South American qualifying group with 12 points from five matches. Uruguay is second with 10 points. Colombia has nine and Venezuela eight. Brazil will host the World Cup champions in fifth position, with seven points. Ecuador, Paraguay and Chile have five points each. Bolivia has three and Peru one.

The 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada will include 48 teams, meaning direct entry for the top six teams from South America. The seventh-place team can earn a berth in an Intercontinental playoff.

🚨 Lionel Messi está no Brasil pic.twitter.com/TviiHXA0VY — LM10 Brasil (@MessiLeoBrasil) November 21, 2023

Team News

Optimism is in short supply in Brazil, which lost its two latest matches and is struggling under new coach Fernando Diniz. A defeat to Argentina could be the team’s first-ever in a home match of World Cup qualifying, and the hosts will have several absences for that encounter.

Carlos Augusto is likely to start as left-back for the first time, Jesus will take the role of injured Vinicius Júnior up front and teenage sensation Endrick is likely to play in the second half. Meanwhile, Brazil will miss Neymar’s services, who ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus in his left knee last month.

Angel di Maria, Nicolas Gonzalez and Leandro Paredes are in contention for a place in the Argentina midfield and Lautaro Martinez, who did not score for the national team in his previous 14 matches, could replace Julian Alvarez up front.

When and where to watch Brazil vs Argentine FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier?

The Brazil vs Argentina FIFA World Cup qualifier is scheduled to have a 6 AM IST start on Wednesday (November 22) at Maracana Stadium.

Which channels in India will live telecast Brazil vs Argentine FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier?

Sadly, no television channel will live teleast Brazil vs Argentine FIFA World Cup Qualifier in India.

How to get Brazil vs Argentine FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier live streaming?

Live streaming of Brazil vs Argentine FIFA World Cup Qualifier in India will be available on FanCode app.

With Agency Inputs

