Home

Sports

Live Streaming Of Bundesliga 2023-24: When And Where To Watch German Football Live In India

Live Streaming Of Bundesliga 2023-24: When And Where To Watch German Football Live In India

With Harry Kane leading the line, Bayern Munich will kick off title defence on August 19 against Weder Bremen.

Harry Kane moved from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich this season. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: One of the biggest powerhouses in European football, German giants Bayern Munich, who have won a record 32 Bundesliga titles, including last season, have added more fire power to their arsenal with the signing of the talismanic forward Harry Kane.

Trending Now

The England captain is well known for his abilities in front of the goal, and fits perfectly into the Bayern Munich set-up, and is likely to break more than a few goal-scoring records. With Kane looking to add more feathers to his hat and Bayern Munich, coached by Thomas Tuchel, hungrier than ever, the ingredients are all in place for a delightful opening to the Bundesliga season.

Up first for Kane and Bayern Munich, will be an away game at Weder Bremen, which is scheduled for August 19. The game will kick off at 12 AM (IST) on August 19, and will mark the beginning of what is expected to be yet another storied season of German football. Will any one be able to upset the applecart at the end of the year?

Later on, in the day, Bayer Leverkusen host RB Leipzig at 7 PM IST and Borussia Dortmund take on FC Koln at 10 PM IST. On Sunday, it will be Union Berlin who host Mainz at 7 PM IST and that will be followed up by Eintracht Frankfurt playing Darmstadt at 10 PM IST.

Where to Watch the Bundesliga in India?

The Bundesliga will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch the Bundesliga on TV in India?

The Bundesliga will be broadcasted live by the Sony Sports Network in India, with the matches being shown on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD channels in India on Television.

Where can I watch the Bundesliga online in India?

The Bundesliga which kicks off on 19th August in India can be watched on www.sonyliv.com in India.

Who are the defending champions of the Bundesliga?

The Bundesliga title was won by Bayern Munich in the previous season, and they will be eyeing a record 33rd title.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES