Home

Sports

England Vs Bangladesh, ODI World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How To Watch ENG Vs BAN Match

England Vs Bangladesh, ODI World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How To Watch ENG Vs BAN Match

Live Streaming of England vs Bangladesh, ODI World Cup 2023: Get all the latest updates of ENG vs BAN.

The England team pose for a group photo in Dharamsala. (Image: ECB)

New Delhi: Having lost their ICC ODI World Cup 2023 opener against New Zealand, defending champions England are aiming to bring their campaign back on track when they take on Bangladesh on Tuesday at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association stadium in Dharamsala. Led by Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh are coming into the game after beating Afghanistan.

Trending Now

The loss against New Zealand was an early wake-up call for Buttler, whose team members know the Indian pitches and the conditions here like the back of their hand with many of them playing in the Indian Premier League.

You may like to read

Meanwhile, there are still doubts about all-rounder Ben Stokes’ availability against Bangladesh, who also missed the first game. While Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and skipper Jos Buttler got some runs, a big innings was sadly lacking, that cost England.

Bangladesh would like to exploit those chinks in England’s armour at the HPCA Stadium, which has drawn flak for the reported quality of the outfield. Shakib has always been a threat to any side, the likes of Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto have also given fine performances over the years.

Head-To-Head

England have played Bangladesh 24 times with the former winning on 19 occasions. Bangladesh won five games.

When and where to watch England Vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The England Vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala from 10:30 PM IST on October 10 (Tuesday).

Which channels will live telecast England Vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 match?

Live telecast of England Vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

Where to get live streaming of England Vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 match?

Live streaming of the England Vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app for free.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Hasan Mahmud, Litton Das, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy.

England: Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES