Live Streaming Of Gujarat Vs Chennai, IPL 2023: When And Where To Watch GUJ Vs CHE Match 1 Live

Get live streaming details of Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023.

Live streaming of Gujarat vs Chennai, IPL 2023

New Delhi: Defending champions Gujarat will kick-start their title defence against Chennai in the opening encounter of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday in Ahmedabad.

With Shubman Gill in the form of his life, Rashid Khan not losing one bit of his consistency and Pandya himself having his worth weight in gold, Gujarat are once again the team to beat under captain Hardik Pandya. David Miller will be missed from the opener due to national duty.

On the other hand, at 42, playing from IPL to IPL, Dhoni knows the template of IPL success only too well. For CSK, the presence of Ben Stokes is sure to make the opposition wary but the Englishman won’t be bowling at least in the initial phase of the tournament. However, reports were out that MS Dhoni might miss the opener due to a niggle on left ankle.

Devon Conway, Stokes and Moeen Ali at this point look the non-negotiable three starters in the playing eleven. A lot will depend on how well Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu and Dhoni himself perform with willow as the Indian pace bowling unit of Deepak Chahar and Simarjeet Singh will have their task cut out.

When and where Gujarat vs Chennai, IPL 2023 match will take place?

The Gujarat vs Chennai, IPL 2023 encounter will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31 from 7:30 PM IST.

Which channels will live telecast Gujarat vs Chennai, IPL 2023 encounter?

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD+HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD will live letecast Gujarat vs Chennai, IPL 2023 encounter.

Where to get live streaming of Gujarat vs Chennai, IPL 2023 match?

Live streaming of Gujarat vs Chennai, IPL 2023 match will be available on Disney+Hotstar from 7:30 PM IST. JIO Cinema will also live streaming the Gujarat vs Chennai, IPL 2023 match for free.

Full Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (captain), Shubman Gill, Kona Bharat (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, R Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Sai Sudharshan, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, Mathew Wade, Odean Smith, Urvil Patel, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller (not available in first 2 games), Josh Little (first match not available), Yash Dayal, Jayant Yadav, Odean Smith, Noor Ahmed, Alzarri Joseph

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, Sisanda Magala, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Ahay Mandal, Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Subharnshu Senapati, Simarjeet Singh, matheesa Pathirana, Mahesh Theekshana, Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Shaikh Rasheed, Tushar Deshpande.

