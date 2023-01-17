Home

Live Streaming Of India Vs New Zealand: How To Watch IND Vs NZ, First ODI Live In Hyderabad

India will be playing three ODIs against New Zealand on January 18, 21 and 24. India's Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out due to back injury.

New Delhi: High on confidence after their 317-run hammering of Sri Lanka a couple of days back, the Indian team are all set to face the New Zealand challenge in the first of three ODIs starting on January 18 in Hyderabad.

India are coming after completing a 3-0 ODI whitewash against the Lankans. Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the series with a back injury while India will also miss the services of KL Rahul due to personal reasons.

The absence of Rahul opens up the place for Ishan Kishan who has been warming the bench since his double hundred last year against Bangladesh. With no Iyer, it also provides Suryakumar Yadav with a chance to cement his place in the squad.

No changes are expexted in the opening combination of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Siraj, Mohammad Shami and Umran Malik will be the likely specialist pacers in the team with Hardik Pandya being the all-rounder.

Whether Kuldeep and Chahal could be played together like it used to happen five years back or the team management decides otherwise is there to be seen. Chahal did not play after the first ODI due to a sore shoulder but he should be available for selection for the series-opener.

On the other hand, New Zealand will be without the services of Kane Williamson, Trent Boult and Tim Southee. Tom Latham will lead the side. New Zealand are coming after winning the ODI series against Pakistan.

When and Where the India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI will be played?

The India vs New Zealand first ODI will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on January 18 from 1:30 PM IST.

Which channel will live telecast India vs New Zealand 1st ODI?

The India vs New Zealand first ODI will be telecast live on Star Sports channels.

Where to get India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI live streaming?

Live streaming of India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Finn Allen, Doug Bracewell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.