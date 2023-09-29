Home

Live Streaming of India Vs Pakistan: When And Where To Watch Asian Games 2023 Men’s Hockey Match

Both India and Pakistan men's hockey teams have won three matches each at the ongoing Asian Games. This is also the 16th time India are facing Pakistan in Asian Games.

India have so far scored 36 goals on three games at Asian Games 2023. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: India and Pakistan would like to continue their unbeaten run in the men’s hockey event when they meet in the much-awaited Group A encounter of the ongoing Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Saturday. Both teams have won three matches each so far in the tournament with India sitting on top owing to better goal difference.

India started their campaign with a 16-0 win over Uzbekistan and followed it up with a 16-1 victory against Singapore. India defeated Japan 4-2 for their third win. On the other hand, Pakistan too had a good run like India so far. They hammered Singapore 11-0 before winning 5-2 against Bangladesh.

Pakistan humiliated Uzbekistan 18-2 to keep their winning run intact. On Saturday, a cracker of a contest awaits as both teams will be seeking to continue their unbeaten run. The last time India met Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy earlier this, which India won 4-0.

India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head at Asian Games

Overall, India and Pakistan have faced each other 179 times with the former winning 65 times. Pakistan have won 82 games. In the Asian Games, out of 15 games, Pakistan won eight times co compared to India’s four. Three games ended in a draw.

When and where to watch India vs Pakistan men’s hockey match at Asian Games 2023?

India will take on Pakistan on Saturday (September 30) at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium from 6:15 PM IST.

Which channels will live telecast India vs Pakistan men’s hockey match at Asian Games 2023?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for India vs Pakistan men’s hockey match. The India vs Pakistan match will be telecast live on Sony Sports 5, Sony Sports 4 and Sony Sports 3 channels in India.

Where to get live streaming of India vs Pakistan men’s hockey match at Asian Games 2023?

Live streaming of India vs Pakistan hockey match will be available on Sony LIV app and website.

