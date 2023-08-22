Home

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs India, 3rd T20I: When And Where To Watch IRE Vs IND In India

The Indian team has already clinched the T20I series against Ireland, having won the first two games.

The Indian team defeated Ireland in the first two T20Is. (Image: BCCI)

Dublin: Having won the series 2-0 already, the Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian side is likely to check the team’s bench strength as they aim for a whitewash against Ireland in the third and final match in Malahide on Wednesday. The Ireland vs India second T20I starts at 7:30 PM IST.

The Indian skipper, whose fitness has been a concern for many for the last 11 months, has looked comfortable in the eight overs across two matches but needs to decide on whether he wants to play the third game in five days even though it is a T20 affair.

The more Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna bowl, the fitter they will get, better the rhythm will be and the greater the pace in their deliveries — ingredients that are a must to cook a perfect recipe to trouble Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup and the marquee World Cup.

The inconsequential third game gives this think-tank a chance to check out players like Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed, who haven’t yet got a game in the series.

It is unlikely that there will be any change in the batting order unless the team management decides to rest Sanju Samson and try out Jitesh before Asian Games. Arshdeep Singh has a mixed bag in both the games and one among Avesh or Mukesh Kumar could be tried out at Malahide.

With Rinku Singh announcing his arrival on the international stage with a 21-ball-38 in the second game, India’s T20 squad seems like getting that second finisher after Suryakumar Yadav in shortest format.

When and where the Ireland vs India 3rd T20I will be played?

The Ireland vs India 3rd T20I will be played on August 23, Sunday, 7:30 PM IST. The match will be played Malahide’s Village Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

Which television channel will broadcast the Ireland vs India 3rd T20I live in India?

Sports18 will live telecast the Ireland vs India 3rd T20I live in India.

Where to get live streaming of Ireland vs India 3rd T20I?

JIO Cinema will live stream the 3rd T20I between Ireland and India from 7:30 PM IST.

Teams

India: Jasprit Bumrah (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.

Ireland: Paul Stirling (C), Andrew Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Theo van Woerkom, Ben White, Craig Young.

