Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23 Final: When And Where To Watch ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Bengaluru FC Clash

ATKMB are aiming for their maiden ISL title while Bengaluru FC are gunning for their second trophy. Check ATKMB vs BFC Live streaming details.

Pritam Kotal and Sunil Chhetri with the ISL 2022-23 trophy. (Image: Twitter)

ISL 2022-23 Final: ATK Mohun Bagan are aiming for their maiden Indian Super League (ISL) title when they face Bengaluru FC in the summit clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday. Bengaluru FC are former champions having won the title in the 2018-19 season.

ATKMB are unbeaten in five games en route to the final, where they have only conceded once while keeping four clean sheets. The club’s defensive prowess has been evident since the league phase, where they conceded just 17 goals all season, making them statistically the second-best defensive team in the league after Hyderabad FC.

A solid defensive backline with Pritam Kotal and Brendan Hamill enabled the Mariners to achieve this feat. However, ATKMB head coach Juan Ferrando could be without Ashique Kuruniyan.

On the other hand, Bengaluru FC defeated League Shield winners Mumbai City FC on penalties in the semifinal. Sunil Chhetri was used as an impact substitute in the last five games and the 38-year-old Indian skipper has come on to score vital goals on three occasions.

Head-To-Head

Both ATKMB and Bengaluru FC have met each other on six occasions with the latter winning only once. The Kolkata side have beaten Blues on four occasions while one game ended in a draw.

When and where will ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2022-23 take place?

The ISL 2022-23 final between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will start at 7:30 PM IST at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao on March 18 (Saturday).

Where to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2022-23 final live?

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2022-23 final will be live telecasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3 channels.

Where to get live streaming of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2022-23 final?

Live streaming of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2022-23 final will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.