Home

Sports

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, ODI World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How To Watch PAK Vs SL Match

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, ODI World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How To Watch PAK Vs SL Match

Live Streaming of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, ODI World Cup 2023: Get all the latest updates of PAK vs SL.

Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz trains in Hyderabad ahead of their Sri Lanka game in ODI World Cup 2023. (Image: PCB)

Hyderabad: Having won their ICC ODI World Cup 2023 opener against Netherlands, Pakistan would look to continue their winning run against an injury-hit Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Sri Lanka are already without Dushmantha Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga and were dealt with a severe blow after Maheesha Theekshana was ruled out of their opener against South Africa. Sri Lanka are coming into the game after losing against the Proteas.

Trending Now

Stationed in the city for over 10 days now and having already played a few matches, including the two warm-up games, Pakistan are aware of the conditions at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal. Still, they were troubled by the Dutch bowlers. They were reduced to 38/3 at one stage before Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel steadied the ship.

You may like to read

On the other hand, Sri Lankan bowlers were taken to cleaners in Delhi as South Africa posted mammoth 428/5, thanks to three centuries. What stood out for Sri Lanka is that their batters fought their hearts out before being all out for 326.

Head-To-Head

Sri Lanka and Pakistan have played 59 ODI matches against each other with the former winning 17 out of them. Pakistan won 23 games.

When and where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad from 2:00 PM IST on October 10 (Tuesday).

Which channels will live telecast Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 match?

Live telecast of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

Where to get live streaming of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 match?

Live streaming of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app for free.

Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Kumara, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES