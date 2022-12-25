Live Streaming Of Pakistan Vs New Zealand, First Test: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs NZ Live

Pakistan have added three bowlers in their squad for the two-Test series against New Zealand.

Pakistan's Babar Azam and New Zealand's Tim Southee unveil the trophy. (Image: PCB/Twitter)

Karachi: Pakistan will face New Zealand in the first of two Tests which starts on Monday at the Karachi National Stadium, hoping to turn around team’s fortunes after a 0-3 whitewash at the hands of England recently at home.

Pakistan nearly pulled off a draw in the first Test at Rawalpindi before succumbing to England’s relentless pressure under dimming light on the last day to lose by 74 runs. Babar’s men came close to levelling the series at Multan inside four days before falling to Mark Wood’s pace as England recorded a thrilling 26-run win. England won the third Test too.

Since then, a lot has changed in Pakistan cricket. Former PCB chairman Najam Sethi returned to lead the new 14-member management committee of the board after the government removed Ramiz Raja and also repealed the body’s constitution in the aftermath of Pakistan’s 3-0 loss to England in a test series last week.

Shahid Afridi was named interim chief selector and the flamboyant former Pakistan captain immediately beefed up the 16-member squad for the Test series against the New Zealand by adding three more bowlers.

Afridi added off-spinner Sajid Khan. Spinner Abrar Ahmed has already made his mark while claiming 17 wickets in two test matches against England, including figures of 11-234 on his Test debut on the slow-turning wicket in Multan.

Fast bowler Hasan Ali has also been recalled while uncapped fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani and Mir Hamza, who played his only Test match against Australia four years ago, were also drafted into the expanded 19-member squad.

Like Pakistan, New Zealand was also whitewashed 3-0 by England after McCullum and captain Ben Stokes took charge of the team last summer and promptly routed Kane Williamson’s side. Williamson has now handed the baton of captaincy to Tim Southee, who will be leading the Black Caps for the first time in Tests.

New Zealand has recalled leg-spinner Ish Sodhi after four years and also has the left-arm spin of Ajaz Patel to pressure Pakistan’s relatively inexperienced batting lineup. New Zealand will also rely on experienced 36-year-old left-arm fast bowler Neil Wagner, who has taken 246 wickets in 59 test matches and has a better strike rate than Trent Boult, who chose not to tour Pakistan.

When And Where The Pakistan vs New Zealand First Test Will Be Played?

The first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played on December 26 at the National Stadium In Karachi from 10:30 AM IST.

Which Channels Will Broadcast Pakistan and New Zealand First Test Match In India?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand first Test match will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports channels in India.

Where Will Live Streaming Of Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Be Available?

Live streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand first Test will be available on on Disney+Hotstar.