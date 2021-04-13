When is the Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match?

Bayern Munich head to the Parc des Princes hoping to avenge the 3-2 defeat against Paris-Saint Germain on Wednesday. Frenchman Kylian Mbappe starred in the reverse fixture where he scored a brace to help PSG edge the defending champions. Alessandro Florenzi and Marco Verratti – who are returning to the side after recovering from Covid – would boost PSG’s chances in the much-awaited second-leg fixture. Also Read - POT vs CHE Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, UEFA Champions League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s FC Porto vs Chelsea on April 8, Thursday

You can watch Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain 2021, Live UEFA Champions League Streaming, Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League, Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Live Match Streaming Online, Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Live UEFA Champions League Streaming on Sony Sports Network TV. Find JioTV UEFA Champions League Live, SonyLIV Live details, Live Match Streaming details below. Also Read - Real Madrid Star Raphael Varane Tests Positive For COVID-19, Set to Miss UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final vs Liverpool

When is the Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League match?

The Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, April 13. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I: Where And How to Watch NZ vs BAN 2021 Stream Live Match Online And Telecast on TV

What are the timings of the Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match?

The Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League match being played?

The Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League match will be played at the Allianz Arena

Which TV channel will broadcast the Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match?

The Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match?

The Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match will live stream on SonyLIV and JioTV in India.

Predicted Starting XI

PSG: Keylor Navas; Layvin Kurzawa, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Thilo Kehrer; Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera; Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Angel di Maria; Moise Kean

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, David Alaba, Niklas Sule, Benjamin Pavard; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman; Chupo-Moting

Full Squads of Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain

Bayern Munich (BAY): Manuel Neuer, Alexander Nübel, Ron-Thorben Hoffmann, Niklas Süle, Benjamin Pavard, Jérôme Boateng, Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernández, Nianzou Kouassi, David Alaba, Kilian Senkbeil, Chris Richards, Bright Arrey-Mbi, Alexander Lungwitz, Joshua Kimmich, Javi Martínez, Leroy Sané, Douglas Costa, Leon Goretzka, Bouna Sarr, Marc Roca, Corentin Tolisso, Thomas Müller, Kingsley Coman, Angelo Stiller, Daniels Ontuzans, Malik Tillman, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Joshua Zirkzee, Jann-Fiete Arp, Leon Dajaku, Armindo Sieb

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG): Keylor Navas, Sergio Rico, Marcin Bulka, Garissone Innocent, Thiago Silva, Presnel Kimpembe, Thilo Kehrer, Marquinhos, Thomas Meunier, Abdou Diallo, Mitchel Bakker, Colin Dagba, Nianzou Kouassi, Loïc Mbe Soh, Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Ángel Di María, Juan Bernat, Pablo Sarabia, Ander Herrera, Julian Draxler, Idrissa Gueye, Adil Aouchiche, Kylian Mbappé, Edinson Cavani, Neymar, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Mauro Icardi, Layvin Kurzawa, Arnaud Kalimuendo Muinga