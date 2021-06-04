Spain vs Portugal International Friendly Match Live Streaming

In the mega encounter, Spain will lock horns against Portugal in the international friendly which is a tune-up for the upcoming Euro Cup. It will be an uphill task for Luis Enrique’s Spain as Portugal have performed very well in the past couple of seasons and the emergence of many superstars in the squad have made them the title favourites for Euros. It will be an interesting test for Spain to form a defensive lineup in the absence of Sergio Ramos. Aymeric Laporte is expected to make his international debut for Spain. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Spain vs Portugal live football match online International Friendly Match online and on TV. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Spain vs Portugal Iberia Cup 2019 - Cricket Tips For Today's Match 4 SPA vs POR at La Manga Club Bottom Ground, Murcia

When is the Spain vs Portugal International Friendly Match?

The Spain vs Portugal International Friendly Match will take place on Friday, June 4.

What are the timings of the Spain vs Portugal International Friendly Match?

The Spain vs Portugal International Friendly Match will start at 11:00 PM IST.

Where is the Spain vs Portugal International Friendly Match being played?

The Spain vs Portugal International Friendly Match will be played at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Spain vs Portugal International Friendly Match?

The Spain vs Portugal International Friendly Match will be telecasted on Sony Ten 2 in India.

Where can you live stream the Spain vs Portugal International Friendly Match?

The Spain vs Portugal International Friendly Match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV and JioTV