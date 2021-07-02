LIVE Wimbledon 2021 Scores And Updates Round 3

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray will be playing their round 3 matches on Friday in Wimbledon. Also Read - Match Highlights Wimbledon 2021 Scores And Updates Round 2: Roger Federer Beats Richard Gasquet in Straight Sets

  • 9:42 PM IST
    LIVE Wimbledon 2021 Scores And Updates: Djokovic finally wins his first game of the third set. 3-1 in favour of Kudla in the third set.
  • 9:36 PM IST
    LIVE Wimbledon 2021 Scores And Updates: Kudla breaks Djokovic’s serve for the second time in this match. Will there be any twist in the tale in this third set. Kudla leads 2-0 in the third set.
  • 9:30 PM IST

  • 9:24 PM IST
    LIVE Wimbledon 2021 Scores And Updates: Djokovic takes the second set by 6-3. Class from the World No. 1 as he has completely dominated this contest against Kudla. Djokovic leads 2 sets to love.
  • 9:20 PM IST

    LIVE Wimbledon 2021 Scores And Updates: Impressive play from Kudla. He holds his nerves and saves two set points against Djokovic on his serve. But Djokovic will now serve for the second set at 5-3.

  • 9:15 PM IST
    LIVE Wimbledon 2021 Scores And Updates: Djokovic manages to hold his serve somehow after he pushed a bit in the previous game by the American. 5-2 in favour of Djokovic in second set.
  • 9:06 PM IST
    LIVE Wimbledon 2021 Scores And Updates: Kudla manages to hold his serve. It was deuce at one stage but the American kept his cool. 4-2 in favour of Djokovic in the second set.
  • 9:01 PM IST
    LIVE Wimbledon 2021 Scores And Updates: Serbian now holds his serve with ease That game was wrapped up by Djokovic in a jiffy. 4-1 in favour of the World No. 1.
  • 9:00 PM IST
    LIVE Wimbledon 2021 Scores And Updates: Djokovic once again breaks Kudla’s serve. Three times the service has been already broken in four opening games of the second set.
  • 8:59 PM IST
    LIVE Wimbledon 2021 Scores And Updates: Brilliant from the American. He gets his break back. 2-1 in favour of Djokovic though.