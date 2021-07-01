LIVE Wimbledon 2021 Round 2 Scores and Updates

Wimbledon 2021 Score And Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of Wimbledon Championships 2021, July 1.

Roger Federer had a lucky escape in Round 1 of Wimbledon and he will face a tough challenge against Richard Gasquet in Round 2.



Live Updates

  • 10:50 PM IST

    LIVE Wimbledon 2021 Scores And Updates: Federer is playing at the top of his game now. It’s 3-0 in favour of Swiss.

  • 10:47 PM IST

    LIVE Wimbledon 2021 Scores And Updates: Federer takes the early break in the second set. This is a great start for the Swiss Maestro.

  • 10:36 PM IST

    LIVE Wimbledon 2021 Scores And Updates: Federer takes the opening set by 7-6. It was easy peasy in the tiebreaker for the Swiss as he bagged it by 7-1. Good start this for the legend.

  • 10:35 PM IST
    LIVE Wimbledon 2021 Scores And Updates: Federer is showing his class here. He is dominating the tiebreaker. Leads by 6-1, set point for the Swiss Maestro.
  • 10:31 PM IST
    LIVE Wimbledon 2021 Scores And Updates: It’s 6-6 and as expected we are going into the tiebreaker. This could be a long game.
  • 10:22 PM IST

    LIVE Wimbledon 2021 Scores And Updates: Comfortable service hold for Federer. It’s 5-5 in the opening set. It looks like that this set will go into the tiebreaker.

  • 10:19 PM IST

    LIVE Wimbledon 2021 Scores And Updates: It’s even stevens so far as both players are not giving an inch to each other. 5-4 in favor of Gasquet. Federer to serve now.

  • 10:13 PM IST

  • 10:12 PM IST
    LIVE Wimbledon 2021 Scores And Updates: Another dominating game of serve from Richard Gasquet as he holds on to his service with his ease. 4-3 in favor of the Frenchman.
  • 10:09 PM IST
    LIVE Wimbledon 2021 Scores And Updates: Federer was once again pushed a bit on the backfoot on his serve but he managed to hold on. 3-all in the opening set.