LIVE | Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction: SRH Rope in Harry Brook and Mayank Agarwal. Follow live updates, new recruits and all the latest regarding SRH in the mini-auction.

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a tormenting last two seasons in the Indian Premier League as 2016 Champions finished in the bottom 3 of the table. The Orange Army have let go off big guns in Kane Williamson and Nicholas Pooran and will be looking to bring in their best replacements. They would also be looking towards bringing a good all-rounder to bolster their strength.

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

Remaining Purse: INR 20.75 crore.

Released Players: Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Jagadeesha Suchith, Priyam Garg, Ravikumar Samarth, Romario Shepherd, Saurabh Dubey, Sean Abbott, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Sushant Mishra, Vishnu Vinod.

Current Squad: Glenn Phillips (NZ), Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram (SA), Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG), Marco Jansen (SA), Kartik Tyagi, Bhuveshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik.

Players Bought: Harry Brook (13.25 cr), Mayanka Agarwal (8.25 cr)

