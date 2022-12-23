live

LIVE | Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction: SRH Rope in Harry Brook and Mayank Agarwal

Updated: December 23, 2022 3:04 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a tormenting last two seasons in the Indian Premier League as 2016 Champions finished in the bottom 3 of the table. The Orange Army have let go off big guns in Kane Williamson and Nicholas Pooran and will be looking to bring in their best replacements. They would also be looking towards bringing a good all-rounder to bolster their strength.

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

Remaining Purse: INR 20.75 crore.

Released Players: Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Jagadeesha Suchith, Priyam Garg, Ravikumar Samarth, Romario Shepherd, Saurabh Dubey, Sean Abbott, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Sushant Mishra, Vishnu Vinod.

Current Squad:  Glenn Phillips (NZ), Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram (SA), Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG), Marco Jansen (SA), Kartik Tyagi, Bhuveshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik.

Players Bought: Harry Brook (13.25 cr), Mayanka Agarwal (8.25 cr)

Live Updates

  • 3:06 PM IST

    LIVE Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023 Auction: After Mayank Agarwal’s buy, SRH now have 20.75 crore in their kitty. SRH are off to a good start in the auction.

  • 3:01 PM IST

    LIVE Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023 Auction: SOLD! Sunrisers Hyderabad have roped in Mayank Agarwal as well for 8.25 cr!

  • 2:56 PM IST

    LIVE Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023 Auction: The Orange Army have now 29 crore in their bag after the big money buying of Harry Brook.

  • 2:52 PM IST

    LIVE Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023 Auction: SOLD!! Sunrisers Hyderabad rope in Harry Brook for 13.25 cr!

  • 2:45 PM IST

    LIVE Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL Auction 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad are going after explosive English batter Harry Brook.

  • 2:43 PM IST

    LIVE Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL Auction 2023: Former captain Kane Williamson goes to Gujarat Titans for 2 Cr.

  • 2:36 PM IST

    LIVE Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL Auction 2023: The Auction will start in a few minutes. Stay hooked to india.com sports for all the latest updates of the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad.

  • 2:26 PM IST

    LIVE Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL Auction 2023: Sunrisers will be looking for a new skipper as Williamson is now out of contention. They have also let go off a wicket-keeper batter in Nicholas Pooran. So the Orange Army will have a new skipper and an explosive wicket-keeper batter.

  • 2:01 PM IST

    LIVE Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL Auction 2023: The Orange Army have INR 42.25 crore in their kitty. They have a big task in hand to fill up big boots ahead of the new season.

  • 2:00 PM IST

    LIVE Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL Auction 2023: Released Players: Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Jagadeesha Suchith, Priyam Garg, Ravikumar Samarth, Romario Shepherd, Saurabh Dubey, Sean Abbott, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Sushant Mishra, Vishnu Vinod.

