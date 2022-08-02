LIVE | India vs Singapore Score, Men’s Team Table-Tennis Final

India take on Singapore in the Men’s Team table-tennis final shortly. The trio of Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai have been good and will be looking to get the gold medal again.Also Read - LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: India Inch Closer to Historic GOLD in Lawn Bowls; Table-Tennis Final Next

Live Updates

  • 6:13 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Singapore Score, Table-Tennis Final: It’s one all now the game is getting interesting. India side is working hard for the medal. LIVE | IND 2-2 SIN

  • 6:12 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Singapore Score, Table-Tennis Final: India is again in action here. India will look to win this set as well. LIVE | IND 0-0 SIN

  • 6:11 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Singapore Score, Table-Tennis Final: India leads one game. India leads the opening game by 13-11.

  • 6:10 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Singapore Score, Table-Tennis Final: It’s 11 all the nail-biting contest is going on. India is on Gam Point.

  • 6:09 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Singapore Score, Table-Tennis Final: Singapore made a comeback. What a Point. Game Point for Singapore.

  • 6:06 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Singapore Score, Table-Tennis Final: The Indian pair off to a good start in the opening game. They look ready for it. This is good as the unforced errors have been rare. The Singaporean pair caught unawares, but they are making a comeback. LIVE | IND 6-6 SIN

  • 5:49 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Singapore Score, Table-Tennis Final: An early lead would keep the nerves relaxed in the Indian camp and hence being ready for the occasion would be important. In moments from now, the Indian trio would walk out to the TT arena.

  • 5:36 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Singapore Score, Table-Tennis Final: India has done phenomenally well in the racket sports like table-tennis, badminton and also squash. It is time for a GOLD, a well-deserved one at that.

  • 5:29 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Singapore Score, Table-Tennis Final: Sharath Kamal is a legend in table-tennis. This is his sixth appearance at the Commonwealth Games. He deserves something special, and what can be more special than a gold.

  • 5:23 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Singapore Score, Table-Tennis Final: Sharath Kamal and Co. are still unbeaten in their campaign at Birmingham and that would make them overwhelming favourites against Singapore that starts shortly.