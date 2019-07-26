











LIVE Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Match 11 Pro Kabaddi League 2019

The final match of Pro Kabaddi Season 7 Hyderabad leg will see Telugu Titans host three-time champions Patna Pirates at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Friday. After being narrowly outperformed by Bengaluru Bulls on an opening day, Patna Pirates will be eager to get their first win of the competition under their belt, while Telugu Titans will be aiming to end their home leg on a high with a victory of their own.

Predicted starting 7s —

Telugu Titans: Abozar Mighani (C), Vishal Bhardwaj, Siddharth Desai, Suraj Desai, Farhan Milaghardhan, C. Arun and Rajinish.

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal (C), Jang Kun Lee, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Neeraj Kumar, Jaideep, Hadi Oshtorak and Vikas Jaglan.

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates: My Dream11 Team

Pardeep Narwal, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou, Suraj Desai, Hadi Oshtorak, Jaideep, Vishal Bhardwaj and Abozar Mighani.

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates: Match details

The match will be played on July 26, 2019, Friday. It will start at 8:30 PM at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.