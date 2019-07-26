Live Updates

  • 8:37 PM IST

    Titans are storming back after a rusty start, they are closing in on Patna. PAT vs HYD: 6-5

  • 8:35 PM IST

    Its breathtaking action. One game finishes, the other starts. That is the beauty of the sport. So much happening in such a short span of time.

  • 8:34 PM IST

    Patna is off to a flyer… PAT vs HYD: 4-0

  • 8:21 PM IST

    It would also be interesting to see if Jang Kun Lee is there in the starting 7… Pardeep would start in all probability, but with the Korean, things look a little dicey.

  • 8:19 PM IST

    Will Jan Kun Lee shine and announce his arrival in season 7?

  • 8:15 PM IST

    The home side would like o sign off Hyderabad on a high, but it will not be an easy task.

  • 8:11 PM IST

    This is the big one tonight. The big raiders, Pardeep would be in action in a few minutes from now.

LIVE Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Match 11 Pro Kabaddi League 2019

The final match of Pro Kabaddi Season 7 Hyderabad leg will see Telugu Titans host three-time champions Patna Pirates at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Friday. After being narrowly outperformed by Bengaluru Bulls on an opening day, Patna Pirates will be eager to get their first win of the competition under their belt, while Telugu Titans will be aiming to end their home leg on a high with a victory of their own.

TOSS – The toss between Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates will take place at 8.25 PM!

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Predicted starting 7s —

Telugu Titans: Abozar Mighani (C), Vishal Bhardwaj, Siddharth Desai, Suraj Desai, Farhan Milaghardhan, C. Arun and Rajinish.

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal (C), Jang Kun Lee, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Neeraj Kumar, Jaideep, Hadi Oshtorak and Vikas Jaglan.

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates: My Dream11 Team

Pardeep Narwal, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou, Suraj Desai, Hadi Oshtorak, Jaideep, Vishal Bhardwaj and Abozar Mighani.

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates: Match details

The match will be played on July 26, 2019, Friday. It will start at 8:30 PM at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.