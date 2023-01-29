  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates | Djokovic vs Tsitsipas, Aus Open Men’s FINAL 2023 Score: History on the LINE
live

LIVE Updates | Djokovic vs Tsitsipas, Aus Open Men’s FINAL 2023 Score: History on the LINE

LIVE Updates | Djokovic vs Tsitsipas, Australian Open Men's FINAL 2023: Follow scores, updates and minute-by-minute commentary of the Djokovic vs Tsitsipas Men's Singles Final at the Australian Open 2023. Check LIVE Streaming details.

Updated: January 29, 2023 2:11 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Djokovic vs Tsitsipas, Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live scores and updates, Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live score, Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live, Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live streaming, Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live updates, Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live score streaming, Australian Open 2023 Men's Singles Final, Djokovic vs Tsitsipas head to head, Australian Open 2023 Men's Singles Final score, Australian Open 2023 Men's Singles Final updates, Australian Open 2023 Men's Singles Final timing, Novak Djokovic, Stefanis Tsitsipas, Novak Djokovic titles, Novak Djokovic news, Novak Djokovic live, Stefanis Tsitsipas live, Stefanis Tsitsipas titles, Stefanis Tsitsipas news, Tennis News
Djokovic vs Tsitsipas Australian Open Men's Singles Final LIVE Updates

LIVE Australian Open 2023 FINAL- Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

Melbourne: A year after being deported from Australia for not getting vaccinated, Novak Djokovic has turned the tables in style and has fought hamstring issues to book a final date with Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Serbian is on the verge of lifting his record 10th Australian Open title and on the other hand, Tsitsipas will be eyeing his very first Grand Slam title.

Also Read:

Without a doubt, Djokovic starts favourites, but again, Tsitsipas cannot be taken lightly and the Serb would know that.

Live Updates

  • 2:18 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Djokovic vs Tsitsipas: So there you go! Djokovic starts service in the opening set. The Serbian gets the first game comfortably, just the start he would have hoped for.

  • 2:14 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Djokovic vs Tsitsipas: The Greek flags are waving, and Djokovic also gets a huge reception. Looks like both players are going to have support at the iconic Rod Laver Arena.

  • 2:08 PM IST

  • 1:52 PM IST

  • 1:51 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Djokovic vs Tsitsipas: Meanwhile, Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova have extended their Grand Slam tournament winning streak to 24 matches with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Japan’s Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara to win the Australian Open women’s doubles title on Sunday.

  • 1:46 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Djokovic vs Tsitsipas: Whoever wins the game becomes the World No. 1. So yes, there is a lot at stake at the iconic Melbourne Park this evening.

  • 1:43 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Djokovic vs Tsitsipas: Djokovic has never lost an Australian Open final. Can he do it once again in front of a packed house in Melbourne Park?

  • 1:40 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Djokovic vs Tsitsipas: We are moments away from the scheduled start of the much-awaited Australian Open Men’s Singles final 2023.

  • 1:33 PM IST

  • 1:30 PM IST

    LIVE Djokovic vs Tsitsipas, AUS Open FINAL: In their last meeting at ATP Turin Finals back in November 2022, Djokovic emerged victorious 6-4, 7-6.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 29, 2023 2:10 PM IST

Updated Date: January 29, 2023 2:11 PM IST