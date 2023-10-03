Home

LIVE – Thiruvananthapuram Weather Forecast, ODI WC 2023 Warm-up, Ind vs Ned: Rain to Delay Scheduled START

Thiruvananthapuram Weather Forecast: With the game set to start at 2 PM IST, there are high chances that the toss could be delayed.

#As we speak, it is 11:39 AM IST. The unfortunate news is that it is still raining.

#Toss could be delayed.

#The city is water-logged as the drainage facilities are not good.

#It is still raining heavily in Trivandrum.

Thiruvananthapuram Weather Forecast

As unfortunate as it may sound, there are high chances that today’s ODI World Cup warm-up game between India and Netherlands could get washed out because of the rain. There are forecasts of rain today in the city and that does not augur well for the cricket fans. India’s first warm-up game against England was also washed out without a ball being bowled in Guwahati. There is a 75 per cent chance of rain and what would make things uncomfortable for the players if the match starts – is the humidity. The humidity would also be on the higher side. Remember, the match is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM IST.

This is an important game for both sides as it happens to be their last chance to prepare well ahead of the WC. Hosts India would lock horns with Australia on October 8 in Chennai.

How to watch the IND vs NED ODI WC Warm-up match Live Telecast Free in India?

The Free live telecast of the IND vs NED ODI WC Warm-up match will be available on the Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Netherlands Squad: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Saqib Zulfiqar

