LIVE Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022, Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Koval Kings Cricket Score and Match Updates: LKK Up Against SMP For Maiden Win

The eighth match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 will see the Madurai Panthers (MP) go up against Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul on Thursday, June 30.

The Madurai Panthers had a winning start in this year's TNPL, beating the defending champions Chepauk Super Gillies in the 3rd match of TNPL. Madurai is one of those team in the tournament who possess a phenomenal bowling line up. On the other hand, LKK are looking for an opportunity to grab their maiden victory in the tournament. All in all, another thriller awaits in Dindigul, with valuable points up for grabs.

Where you can watch Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 on TV?

You can watch Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 on Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1 HD (for English) and in Star Sports 1 Tamil.

Where you can watch Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 online?

You can watch Tamil Nadu Premier League online on Voot Select.

Squads:

Lyca Kovai Kings Squad: Ganga Sridhar Raju, J Suresh Kumar(w), Sai Sudharsan, Shijit Chandran, U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan(c), Mohan Abhinav, S Ajith Ram, R Divakar, M Raja, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, T Natarajan, Abhishek Tanwar, Ashwin Venkataraman, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Manish Ravi, N Selva Kumaran, Govindhan Aravindh, Balu Surya, Ishwar Suresh

Madurai Panthers Squad: V Aaditya, Arun Karthik(w), Balchander Anirudh, NS Chaturved(c), Jagatheesan Kousik, K Rajkumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunny Sandhu, R Silambarasan, Kiran Akash, Aushik Srinivas, Thalaivan Sargunam, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, K Deeban Lingesh, R Mithun, S Senthil Nathan, V Gowtham, B Rocky, P Saravanan, M Ayush, Rithik Easwaran, Vignesh Iyer