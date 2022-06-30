LIVE Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022, Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Koval Kings Cricket Score and Match Updates: Shijit-Suresh Steady LKK After Early Blows; Sudharsan Departs, Suresh Key For Big Total; Sudharshan Join Suresh As Raju Falls Early; Madurai Opt To Bowl, Check Playing XI’s; Match Is Scheduled For A Delayed Start; LKK Up Against SMP For Maiden WinAlso Read - Highlights RTW vs ITT TNPL 2022 Cricket Score: M Mohammed-Tushar Raheja Guide Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans to a 4-Wicket Victory

Check Playing XI:

Madurai Panthers (Playing XI): V Aaditya, Arun Karthik(w), Balchander Anirudh, NS Chaturved(c), Jagatheesan Kousik, K Rajkumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunny Sandhu, R Silambarasan, Kiran Akash, Aushik Srinivas

Lyca Kovai Kings (Playing XI): Ganga Sridhar Raju, J Suresh Kumar(w), Sai Sudharsan, Shijit Chandran, U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan(c), S Ajith Ram, R Divakar, Abhishek Tanwar, Balu Surya, Valliappan Yudheeswaran

The eighth match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 will see the Madurai Panthers (MP) go up against Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul on Thursday, June 30.

The Madurai Panthers had a winning start in this year’s TNPL, beating the defending champions Chepauk Super Gillies in the 3rd match of TNPL. Madurai is one of those team in the tournament who possess a phenomenal bowling line up. On the other hand, LKK are looking for an opportunity to grab their maiden victory in the tournament. All in all, another thriller awaits in Dindigul, with valuable points up for grabs.

Where you can watch Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 on TV?

You can watch Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 on Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1 HD (for English) and in Star Sports 1 Tamil.

Where you can watch Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 online?

You can watch Tamil Nadu Premier League online on Voot Select.