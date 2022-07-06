LIVE TNPL 2022, Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Chepauk Super Gillies Score and Match Updates: Radhakrishnan Approaching 50, CSG In Control; Jagadeesan Departs, Radhakrishnan Key For CSG; Jagadeesan-Radhakrishnan Steady CSG After Early Blow; RTW Opt To Field First, Check Playing XI’sAlso Read - Highlights TNPL 2022, Madurai vs Kovai Cricket Scorecard: SMP Avoid Shahrukh's Scare, Won By 2 Wickets

Ruby Trichy Warriors (Playing XI): Amit Sathvik, Nidhish Rajagopal, Adithya Ganesh(w), Muhammed Adnan Khan, N Niranjan, P Saravana Kumar, M Mathivannan, Rahil Shah(c), Santosh Shiv, M Poiyamozhi, Ajay Krishna

Chepauk Super Gillies (Playing XI): Kaushik Gandhi(c), N Jagadeesan(w), S Radhakrishnan, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajagopal Sathish, S Harish Kumar, Sonu Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, R Alexander, Sandeep Warrier, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore

Match no.12 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 will see the Ruby Trichy Warriors (RTW) battle it out against Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul on Wednesday, June 6th. Trichy are placed 4th on the points table with 1 win and 1 loss in this year’s TNPL. On the other hand, Chepauk are struggling to open their account till now with two back to back losses. The defending champions led by Kaushik Gandhi are under immense pressure to defend their title this time. Will the tables turn for them this time? Check out both squads here:

Where you can watch Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 on TV?
You can watch Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 on Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1 HD (for English) and in Star Sports 1 Tamil.

Where you can watch Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 online?
You can watch Tamil Nadu Premier League online on Voot Select.

Live Updates

  • 8:04 PM IST

    LIVE | RTW vs CSG: SIX!!! That is a slog sweep of the highest quality. Left hander Sasidev is also complementing him well. CSG’s first 10 overs come to an end. CSG 83/2 (10).

  • 7:52 PM IST

    LIVE | RTW vs CSG: OUT!!! Captain Rahil Shah gets the big wicket of Jagadeesan. The partnerhsip was developing really well until this brilliant delivery got the better of Jagadeesan. CSG 56/2 (6.2)

  • 7:50 PM IST

    LIVE | RTW vs CSG: A productive over comes to an end. Poiyamozhi bowled two boundary balls and the CSG batters did not miss out on even one delivery. CSG 55/1 (6).

  • 7:44 PM IST

    LIVE | RTW vs CSG: The coordination between Jagadeesan and Radhakrishnan is extremely poor. They are lucky to survive two run-outs in the same over. FOUR!!! Chipped brilliantly over mid-wicket. CSG 45/1 (5).

  • 7:40 PM IST

    LIVE | RTW vs CSG: FOUR!!! The crowd is getting on into the act. Mathivanan bowls a half volley and gets punished. Good recovery from Mathivanan after conceeding a boundary on the first ball. CSG 35/1 (4).

  • 7:36 PM IST

    LIVE | RTW vs CSG: N Jagadeesan in the middle now. FOUR!! That is a streaky from the stylish batter. CSG 29/1 (3)

  • 7:32 PM IST

    LIVE | RTW vs CSG: Another fine over for Chepauk, 13 runs off the over. 3rd over begins – OUT!!! First blood and Kaushik Gandhi departs for 19(13). He will consider himself very unlucky. CSG 23/1 (2.2)

  • 7:25 PM IST

    LIVE | RTW vs CSG: SIX!!! First maximum of the match in the first over and gets a peach on the next ball. 10 runs off the first over. CSG 10/0 (1).

  • 7:22 PM IST

  • 7:22 PM IST
