LIVE TNPL 2022, Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Chepauk Super Gillies Score and Match Updates: RTW Off To Decent Start For Chase; CSG Put Up 203/8 After 20 Overs; Sasidev Keeps CSG In Contention For Big Total; Radhakrishnan-Sasidev Keep CSG In Control; Radhakrishnan Approaching 50, CSG In Control; Jagadeesan Departs, Radhakrishnan Key For CSG; Jagadeesan-Radhakrishnan Steady CSG After Early Blow; RTW Opt To Field First, Check Playing XI’sAlso Read - Highlights TNPL 2022, Madurai vs Kovai Cricket Scorecard: SMP Avoid Shahrukh's Scare, Won By 2 Wickets

Check Playing Here: Also Read - Highlights RTW vs ITT TNPL 2022 Cricket Score: M Mohammed-Tushar Raheja Guide Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans to a 4-Wicket Victory

Ruby Trichy Warriors (Playing XI): Amit Sathvik, Nidhish Rajagopal, Adithya Ganesh(w), Muhammed Adnan Khan, N Niranjan, P Saravana Kumar, M Mathivannan, Rahil Shah(c), Santosh Shiv, M Poiyamozhi, Ajay Krishna Also Read - RTW vs ITT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints TNPL 2022, Match 6: Captain, Vice-Captain – Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Tirunelveli, 7:15 PM IST June 27, Mon

Chepauk Super Gillies (Playing XI): Kaushik Gandhi(c), N Jagadeesan(w), S Radhakrishnan, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajagopal Sathish, S Harish Kumar, Sonu Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, R Alexander, Sandeep Warrier, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore

Match no.12 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 will see the Ruby Trichy Warriors (RTW) battle it out against Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul on Wednesday, June 6th. Trichy are placed 4th on the points table with 1 win and 1 loss in this year’s TNPL. On the other hand, Chepauk are struggling to open their account till now with two back to back losses. The defending champions led by Kaushik Gandhi are under immense pressure to defend their title this time. Will the tables turn for them this time? Check out both squads here:

Where you can watch Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 on TV?
You can watch Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 on Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1 HD (for English) and in Star Sports 1 Tamil.

Where you can watch Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 online?
You can watch Tamil Nadu Premier League online on Voot Select.

Live Updates

  • 9:40 PM IST

    LIVE | RTW vs CSG: R Sai Kishore into the attack. Probably brought in for a wicket. That is the reason why, Trichy batters are not playing an extravagant shots against him. Just going for singles at the moment. RTW 52/0 (7).

  • 9:32 PM IST

  • 9:30 PM IST

    LIVE | RTW vs CSG: Sonu Yadav has been the most disciplined player till now for Chepauk. That is what will save the day for CSG. Trichy gets two boundaries of the over. RTW 36/0 (5).

  • 8:52 PM IST

    LIVE | RTW vs CSG: Chepauk are losing the plot here in the end. Just 3 runs off the last over. However, they have crossed 200 and will be satisfied with the effort. CSG 203/8 (20)

  • 8:48 PM IST

    LIVE | RTW vs CSG: This is terrific turn around of events for CSG. Poiyamozhi has picked up a hat-trick. However, he has given 60 runs in 4 overs. CSG 202/6 (19.2)

  • 8:37 PM IST

    LIVE | RTW vs CSG: OUT!!! Ajay keeps it nice and simple. Well set Radhakrishnan departs. The stage is set now. R Sathish and Sasidev have the responsibility to take it forward. CSG 174/3 (17.2)

  • 8:34 PM IST

    LIVE | RTW vs CSG: Poiyamozhi is being taken to cleaners at the moment. He is not able to figure out where to bowl. Another FULL TOSS!!! and it goes a long way again. Third six off the over. FOUR!!! Sasidev brings up 50. CSG 173/2 (17)

  • 8:25 PM IST

    LIVE | RTW vs CSG: 11 runs off the over and Chepauk Super Gillies are cruising along towards a big total. Radhakrishnan, the driving force in this innings for Chepauk has gone into attack mode already. Trichy need a wicket soon. CSG 141/2 (15.2)

  • 8:15 PM IST

    LIVE | RTW vs CSG: FOUR!!! 50 for Radhakrishnan. Exceptional stuff from the CSG opener. 50 and that too at a good strike rate. FOUR!!! This is toying with the bowling. CSG 111/2 (13).

  • 8:04 PM IST

    LIVE | RTW vs CSG: SIX!!! That is a slog sweep of the highest quality. Left hander Sasidev is also complementing him well. CSG’s first 10 overs come to an end. CSG 83/2 (10).