LIVE TNPL 2022, Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Chepauk Super Gillies Score and Match Updates: RTW Off To Decent Start For Chase; CSG Put Up 203/8 After 20 Overs; Sasidev Keeps CSG In Contention For Big Total; Radhakrishnan-Sasidev Keep CSG In Control; Radhakrishnan Approaching 50, CSG In Control; Jagadeesan Departs, Radhakrishnan Key For CSG; Jagadeesan-Radhakrishnan Steady CSG After Early Blow; RTW Opt To Field First, Check Playing XI’sAlso Read - Highlights TNPL 2022, Madurai vs Kovai Cricket Scorecard: SMP Avoid Shahrukh's Scare, Won By 2 Wickets

Check Playing Here: Also Read - Highlights RTW vs ITT TNPL 2022 Cricket Score: M Mohammed-Tushar Raheja Guide Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans to a 4-Wicket Victory

Ruby Trichy Warriors (Playing XI): Amit Sathvik, Nidhish Rajagopal, Adithya Ganesh(w), Muhammed Adnan Khan, N Niranjan, P Saravana Kumar, M Mathivannan, Rahil Shah(c), Santosh Shiv, M Poiyamozhi, Ajay Krishna Also Read - RTW vs ITT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints TNPL 2022, Match 6: Captain, Vice-Captain – Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Tirunelveli, 7:15 PM IST June 27, Mon

Chepauk Super Gillies (Playing XI): Kaushik Gandhi(c), N Jagadeesan(w), S Radhakrishnan, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajagopal Sathish, S Harish Kumar, Sonu Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, R Alexander, Sandeep Warrier, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore

Match no.12 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 will see the Ruby Trichy Warriors (RTW) battle it out against Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul on Wednesday, June 6th. Trichy are placed 4th on the points table with 1 win and 1 loss in this year’s TNPL. On the other hand, Chepauk are struggling to open their account till now with two back to back losses. The defending champions led by Kaushik Gandhi are under immense pressure to defend their title this time. Will the tables turn for them this time? Check out both squads here:

Where you can watch Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 on TV?

You can watch Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 on Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1 HD (for English) and in Star Sports 1 Tamil.

Where you can watch Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 online?

You can watch Tamil Nadu Premier League online on Voot Select.