LIVE Updates | TNPL 2023 Auction: Lyca Kovai Kings Rope in Sai Sudarshan For a Record 21.6 Lakhs

TNPL 2023 Auction: Lyca Kovai Kings Rope in Sai Sudarshan For a Record 21.6 Lakhs. Tamil Nadu Premier League – 942 players set to go under the hammer in Mahabalipuram on Thursday, Friday. Check LIVE Streaming details.

Updated: February 23, 2023 5:26 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

So, we are moments away from the start of the TNPL auction. This is the first time there will be an auction for TNPL after six seasons. 942 state players would go under the hammer. The big names at the auction are Washington Sundar, Dinesh Karthik, Sai Kishore, and others. The auction will be held on the 23rd and 24th of February 2023 at Mahabalipuram. As eight teams are preparing for the auction, big names like Ravichandran Ashwin, Narayan Jagadeesan, and Shahrukh Khan have all been retained by their respective franchises.

Live Updates

  • 6:37 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | TNPL 2023 Auction: Vishal Vaidhya K’s auction is underway.

  • 6:36 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | TNPL 2023 Auction: Adithya Ganesh joins Dindigul Dragons. The franchise buys him for INR 2 Lakh.

  • 6:33 PM IST
    LIVE Updates | TNPL 2023 Auction: Tricky buys Alexandar R in TPL 2023 auction, the franchise will pay 2.2 Lakh for the cricketer.
  • 6:31 PM IST
    LIVE Updates | TNPL 2023 Auction: Alexandar R’s auction is underway.
  • 6:30 PM IST
    LIVE Updates | TNPL 2023 Auction: There are no bids for Suresh Kumar S, the player remains unsold.
  • 6:29 PM IST
    LIVE Updates | TNPL 2023 Auction: Trichy buys Jafar Jamal. The opening batter gets 2 Lakh in the TNPL 2023 auction.
  • 6:26 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | TNPL 2023 Auction: Trichy get Silambarsan R for 6 Lakh.

  • 6:21 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | TNPL 2023 Auction: Vignesh L and Suresh Babu remain unsold. Silambarsan R is under the hammer.

  • 6:20 PM IST
    LIVE Updates | TNPL 2023 Auction: Tirupur Tamizhans get Periyasamy G. The franchisee buys the cricketer for 5.8 Lakh.
  • 6:19 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | TNPL 2023 Auction: Aushik Srinivas remains unsold

Published Date: February 23, 2023 5:24 PM IST

Updated Date: February 23, 2023 5:26 PM IST

