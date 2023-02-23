LIVE Updates | TNPL 2023 Auction: Sundar Goes to Madurai Panthers For Rs 6.75 Lakhs

Top Recommended Stories

TNPL 2023 Auction: Tamil Nadu Premier League – 942 players set to go under the hammer in Mahabalipuram on Thursday, Friday. Check LIVE Streaming details.

Updated: February 23, 2023 12:35 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

LIVE Updates | TNPL 2023 Auction

So, we are moments away from the start of the TNPL auction. This is the first time there will be an auction for TNPL after six seasons. 942 state players would go under the hammer. The big names at the auction are Washington Sundar, Dinesh Karthik, Sai Kishore, and others. The auction will be held on the 23rd and 24th of February 2023 at Mahabalipuram. As eight teams are preparing for the auction, big names like Ravichandran Ashwin, Narayan Jagadeesan, and Shahrukh Khan have all been retained by their respective franchises.

Live Updates

  • 12:40 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | TNPL 2023 Auction: Ballsy Trichy laps up ‘yorker specialist’ T. Natarajan after a successful bid of Rs 6.25 lakhs. A great addition to the Trichy side.

  • 12:28 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | TNPL 2023 Auction: Washington Sundar to Madurai Panthers for Rs 6.75 lakhs. This is a bit of a surprise as he was expected to fetch more.

  • 12:26 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | TNPL 2023 Auction: Vijay Shankar to Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans for Rs 10.25 lakhs after intense bidding from CSG. He fetches more than three times of his base price.

  • 12:24 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | TNPL 2023 Auction: Vijay Shankar has a base price of 3 Lakhs and there is an intense bidding war to start the proceedings. How much will the veteran go for? This was expected.

  • 12:23 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | TNPL 2023 Auction: A total of 942 players from the state are expected to go under the hammer this year. Big names like Ravichandran Ashwin, Narayan Jagadeesan, and Shahrukh Khan have all been retained by their respective franchises.

  • 12:22 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | TNPL 2023 Auction: You can watch the auction live on Star Sports Tamil. The coverage of the event has already started at 11:30 AM IST.

  • 12:21 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | TNPL 2023 Auction: Some big names like Washington Sundar and Dinesh Karthik would go under the hammer. They could rope in the big moolah.

  • 12:20 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | TNPL 2023 Auction: Hello and welcome to the first-ever TNPL auction. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest. The proceedings will start shortly at Mahabalipuram.

Published Date: February 23, 2023 12:34 PM IST

Updated Date: February 23, 2023 12:35 PM IST

