LIVE Updates | TNPL 2023 Auction: Sonu Yadav Lapped up by Royal Kings For Rs 15.20 Lakhs

TNPL 2023 Auction: Tamil Nadu Premier League – 942 players set to go under the hammer in Mahabalipuram on Thursday, Friday. Check LIVE Streaming details.

Updated: February 23, 2023 2:01 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

So, we are moments away from the start of the TNPL auction. This is the first time there will be an auction for TNPL after six seasons. 942 state players would go under the hammer. The big names at the auction are Washington Sundar, Dinesh Karthik, Sai Kishore, and others. The auction will be held on the 23rd and 24th of February 2023 at Mahabalipuram. As eight teams are preparing for the auction, big names like Ravichandran Ashwin, Narayan Jagadeesan, and Shahrukh Khan have all been retained by their respective franchises.

Live Updates

  • 2:06 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | TNPL 2023 Auction: Another big buy, all-rounder Harish Kumar becomes the second most expensive player. Harish goes to Super Gillies for Rs 12.8 lakhs.

  • 1:57 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | TNPL 2023 Auction: Kousik J’s auction underway….

  • 1:56 PM IST
    LIVE Updates | TNPL 2023 Auction: Chepuk Super Gillies buys Harish Kumar S for whopping 12.8 Lakhs.
  • 1:49 PM IST
    LIVE Updates | TNPL 2023 Auction: Harish Kumar S’ bid has crossed 12 Lakhs already.
  • 1:39 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | TNPL 2023 Auction: Harish Kumar S’ bidding underway..

  • 1:38 PM IST
    LIVE Updates | TNPL 2023 Auction: Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans get Ajith Ram for 4.2 Lakh.
  • 1:37 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | TNPL 2023 Auction: Sonu Yadav R gets the highest bid till now.

  • 1:36 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | TNPL 2023 Auction: Ajit Ram S is under the hammer.

  • 1:34 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | TNPL 2023 Auction: Nellai Royal Kings buys Sonu Yadav R for 15.2 Lakhs! That was a massive pick by Royal Kings.

  • 1:31 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | TNPL 2023 Auction: Sonu Yadav R is under the hammer this is the costliest bid for Tamil Nadu Premier League so far.

Published Date: February 23, 2023 2:00 PM IST

Updated Date: February 23, 2023 2:01 PM IST

