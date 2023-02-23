LIVE Updates | TNPL 2023 Auction: Sonu Yadav Lapped up by Royal Kings For Rs 15.20 Lakhs

Home

TNPL 2023 Auction: Tamil Nadu Premier League – 942 players set to go under the hammer in Mahabalipuram on Thursday, Friday. Check LIVE Streaming details.

So, we are moments away from the start of the TNPL auction. This is the first time there will be an auction for TNPL after six seasons. 942 state players would go under the hammer. The big names at the auction are Washington Sundar, Dinesh Karthik, Sai Kishore, and others. The auction will be held on the 23rd and 24th of February 2023 at Mahabalipuram. As eight teams are preparing for the auction, big names like Ravichandran Ashwin, Narayan Jagadeesan, and Shahrukh Khan have all been retained by their respective franchises.

