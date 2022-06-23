LIVE TNPL 2022 Match 1, Chepauk Super Gillies vs Nellai Royal Kings Cricket Score and Match Updates: Gandhi-Yadav Key For 185 Chase; Jagadeesan-Radhakrishnan Depart Quickly, Nellai In Spot of Bother; Jagadeesan-Gandhi Off To Flyer In 185 Chase; Sanjay’s Unbeaten 87 Takes CSG to 184/4 After 20 Overs; Sanjay-Suryaprakash 50-run Stand Steady Chepauk; Yadav Gets Skipper Indrajith, Suryaprakash Key; Paul Departs, Warrier Draws First Blood; CSG Opt To Field; CSG Lose Aparajith-Paul Inside PowerplayAlso Read - CSG vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints TNPL 2022, Match 1: Captain, Vice-Captain – Chepauk Super Gillies vs Nellai Royal Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Tirunelveli, 7:15 PM IST June 23, Thu

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 season is set to start on June 23 with Chepauk Super Gillies going up against the Nellai Royal Kings here at the India Cements Cricket Ground in Tirunelveli. The teams gear up once again to battle it out for the TNPL trophy. This will be the sixth edition of the tournament and will be contested among eight teams. Here are the schedule, TNPL 2022 live streaming, and TNPL 2022 squads.

Where you can watch Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 on TV?
You can watch Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 on Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1 HD (for English) and in Star Sports 1 Tamil. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 Schedule : Squads, Telecast, Live Stream — All You Need To Know

Where you can watch Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 online?
You can watch Tamil Nadu Premier League online on Voot Select.

Tamil Nadu Premier League Match Venue & Timings
TNPL 2022 matches will be played across 4 venues, Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli, the NPR College Ground in Dindigul, the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore, and the Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium in Salem.

Full Squads: 

Chepauk Super Gillies: Kaushik Gandhi (c), N Jagadeesan (wk), S Radhakrishnan, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajagopal Sathish, S Harish Kumar, Sonu Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, R Alexander, Sandeep Warrier, B Arun

Nellai Royal Kings: Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Pradosh Paul, Baba Aparajith, Baba Indrajith (c & wk), G Ajitesh, Sanjay Yadav, Jitendra Kumar, M Shajahan, NS Harish, Trilok Nag, V Athisayaraj Davidson

Live Updates

  • 9:36 PM IST

  • 9:32 PM IST

    LIVE TNPL 2022, CSG vs NRK Cricket Score, Match 1: CONTROVERSY ALERT! Jagadeesan raises a middle finger after getting run out at the non striker’s end by Baba Aparajith. He was livid how the dismissal panned out. NRK 41/1 after 4.1 overs

  • 8:57 PM IST

    LIVE TNPL 2022, CSG vs NRK Cricket Score, Match 1: A couple of brillant hits from G. Ajitesh takes Chepauk to 184/4 after 20 overs. Sanjay Yadav remains unbeaten on 87(47).

  • 8:46 PM IST

    LIVE TNPL 2022, CSG vs NRK Cricket Score, Match 1: OUT!!! Big wicket for Harish Kumar. Well set Suryaprakash departs just before the final flourish. Sanjay Yadav is ruling the roost though. He can even get to a hundred. Chepauk 160/4 after 18 overs.

  • 8:27 PM IST

    LIVE TNPL 2022, CSG vs NRK Cricket Score, Match 1: M Siddharth into the attack. SIX!! That is a brilliant shot by Sanjay Yadav. He brings up his 50. SIX!!! This time over deep mid-wicket. The partnership is now 95 off 58 balls. Single and Suryaprakash brings up 50 as well. Chepauk 124/3 after 15 overs.

  • 8:19 PM IST

    LIVE TNPL 2022, CSG vs NRK Cricket Score, Match 1: Harish Kumar into the attack. He is bowling wide and occasional slower balls in order to restrict the batters. FOUR!! Suryaprakash reads him well. FOUR!! That is smoked through covers. Chepauk marches on. Chepauk 105/3 after 13 overs.

  • 8:10 PM IST

    LIVE TNPL 2022, CSG vs NRK Cricket Score, Match 1: 50-run stand between Suryaprakash and Sanjay Yadav have done enough damage control from here. Sonu Yadav, who picked up the wicket of the skipper Baba Indrajith brought back into the attack. Chepauk 83/3 after 11.1 overs.

  • 7:55 PM IST

    LIVE TNPL 2022, CSG vs NRK Cricket Score, Match 1: FOUR!!! Wonderful shot. First boundary for Sanjay Yadav. Alexander errs in length a bit and gets punished. Sanjay has been part of Mumbai Indians squad in IPL 2022. Chepauk 48/3 after 8 overs.

  • 7:42 PM IST

    LIVE TNPL 2022, CSG vs NRK Cricket Score, Match 1: Excellent last over for Chepauk in terms of runs. Suryaprakash came out all guns blazing against Sandeep Warrier. Sonu Yadav brought into the attack. He picks up the big fish. Baba Indrajith departs for 3(6). Chepauk 27/3 after 5.2 overs.

  • 7:29 PM IST

    LIVE TNPL 2022, CSG vs NRK Cricket Score, Match 1: OUT!!! First wicket for Nellai Royal Kings. Sandeep Warrier bowled a back of length delivery. Pradosh Paul departs early. CSG 10/1 after 2.3 overs.