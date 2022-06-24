LIVE TNPL 2022, Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors Cricket Score, Match 2 Updates: RTW Opt To Field First. Murali Vijay to make his comeback after a long time.Also Read - WATCH: N Jagadeeshan Makes Unethical Middle-Finger Gesture After Baba Aparajith 'Mankads' Him

The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) is back with a bang and the first match of TNPL 2022 was a thriller which went right down to the super over. Nellai Royal Kings kept their nerves in the superover to win the inaugral match of TNPL 2022. In the second match of TNPL 2022, Dindigul Dragons (DD) and Ruby Trichy Warriors (RTW) will go up against each other. The match will be played at Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli on Friday.

Last season's table-toppers Ruby Trichy Warriors stumbled at the final hurdle as they lost the summit clash to Chepauk Super Gillies, but they will be looking to go one step better this season.

Where you can watch Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 on TV?

You can watch Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 on Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1 HD (for English) and in Star Sports 1 Tamil.

Where you can watch Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 online?

You can watch Tamil Nadu Premier League online on Voot Select.

Check playing XI:

Dindigul Dragons (Playing XI): C Hari Nishaanth*, AG Pradeep, K Mani Bharathi†, K Vishal Vaidhya, R Vivek, RS Mokit Hariharan, L Vignesh, M Silambarasan, R Suthesh, T Manoj Kumar, KS Monish

Ruby Trichy Warriors (Playing XI): Murali Vijay, Amit Sathvik, Nidhish Rajagopal, Adithya Ganesh(w), Muhammed Adnan Khan, Antony Dhas, P Saravana Kumar, Rahil Shah(c), M Poiyamozhi, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi, Ajay Krishna