LIVE TNPL 2022, Salem Spartans vs Nellai Royal Kings Cricket Score and Match Updates:

The fourth match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 will see the Salem Spartans (SS) go up against Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli on Saturday, June 25.

The Nellai Royal Kings had a thrilling start in this year's TNPL, beating the defending champions Chepauk Super Gillies in a super over. Sanjay Yadav, with his all round performance was the pick of the players along with veteran Suryaprakash. Indrajith led-Nellai will be keen to put in another such performance against the Salem Spartans, who also boast a strong roster, with the likes of players like Murugan Ashwin and Vijay Shankar in the mix. All in all, another thriller awaits in Tirunelveli, with valuable points up for grabs.

The teams gear up once again to battle it out for the TNPL trophy. This will be the sixth edition of the tournament and will be contested among eight teams. Here are the schedule, TNPL 2022 live streaming, and TNPL 2022 squads.

Where you can watch Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 on TV?

You can watch Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 on Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1 HD (for English) and in Star Sports 1 Tamil.

Where you can watch Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 online?

You can watch Tamil Nadu Premier League online on Voot Select.

Full Squads:

Salem Spartans Squad: Akshay Srinivasan, S Abishiek, Vijay Shankar, Daryl Ferrario, Gopinath(w), Ravi Karthikeyan, Murugan Ashwin(c), M Ganesh Moorthi, Lokesh Raj, S Boopalan, G Periyaswamy, Jafar Jamal, R Kavin, S Ganesh, Rajendran Karthikeyan, B Praanesh, G Kishoor, Dinesh Vedaguru, Jeet Jain, Pranav Kumar, R Rishi

Nellai Royal Kings Squad: Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Pradosh Paul, Baba Aparajith, Baba Indrajith(w/c), Sanjay Yadav, G Ajitesh, Jitendra Kumar, M Shajahan, NS Harish, Trilok Nag, V Athisayaraj Davidson, Rohan Raju, Vikram Jangid, M Rooban Raj, T Veeramani, Sri Neranjan, Arya Yohan Menon, Krish Jain, K Easwaran, Karthick Manikandan, Akash Dev Kumar, G Satheesh Kumar