New Delhi: After a jam-packed action of 15 days, the 32nd edition of the Olympics has come to an end. We saw some thrilling performances from the world-class athletes who gave their best while representing their respective countries with great pride and honour. The athletes from all over the globe came up with some scintillating performances and a lot of new World records and Olympic records were shattered. The next Olympics will be held in Paris, France in 2024 and there is no doubt that the Tokyo edition of the Games gave us many memories to cherish.Also Read - We Are Very Happy For Neeraj Chopra, it is a Proud Achievement For us to Win Gold in Tokyo 2020: Jasprit Bumrah

Meanwhile, it was a great edition for the Indian contingent as well. India bagged a total of seven medals, which is their best run at the Olympics as they bettered their London’s tally of six medals. Mirabai Chanu won the first medal for India in Tokyo in weightlifting. Subsequently, PV Sindhu, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, India’s Men Hockey team, Lovlina Borgohain, Bajrang Punia and Neeraj Chopra made all of the country proud with their achievement. Ravi Kumar Dahiya bagged a Silver in Wrestling whereas Sindhu, India’s Men Hockey team, Lovlina Borgohain, Bajrang Punia were able to clinch Bronze. Furthermore, Neeraj Chopra wrote his name in the history books as he won a historic Gold medal in the Javelin throw. Also Read - Neeraj Chopra's 'Golden Arm' Scripts History in Tokyo, Wins India's First-Ever Athletics Gold Medal at Olympics

Wrestler Bajrang Punia will be India’s flag-bearer in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Closing Ceremony Live Streaming

What time does Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony start?

Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony starts at 4:30 PM IST.

Where is Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony?

Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony is on August 8 (Sunday) at the Japan National Stadium.

How do I watch live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony?

You can watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony on SonyLiv/JioTV.

Which TV channels will broadcast Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony?

The Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony in India will be broadcasted live on Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD will live broadcast English commentary while Hindi commentary will be available on Sony TEN 3 HD/SD.