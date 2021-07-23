Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE: World No 1 and one of India’s strongest competitors Deepika Kumar would be in action on the opening day in Tokyo. At 27, she has won many medals, but the Olympics honour has not happened. She would like to change that on Friday during the ranking rounds of archery.Also Read - Deepika Kumari, Indian Archer, Finishes 9th in Women's Individual Archery Event in Tokyo Olympics 2020

Indian archers will compete in five events, men’s and women’s individual events, men’s and women’s team events, and a mixed event in Tokyo 2020. The mixed event is a new addition to this year’s edition. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch

On 23rd July, Deepika Kumari will be in action in the Women’s Individual Qualification Rounds, while Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, and Tarundeep Rai will play in the Men’s Individual Qualification Rounds. Also Read - Tokyo 2020, Meet India’s Olympic Medal Hope: Manu Bhaker

India has never won a medal in archery and they would like to change that.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics will host the inaugural mixed team archery event. Like in shooting we will see men and women competing for the same team. No supplementary qualifying places have been added for the mixed team event and a total of 128 archers (64 male and 64 female) will participate in the competition.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Online Streaming Live, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Streaming, Tokyo Olympics 2021, India at Tokyo Olympics Live, Covid-19, Coronavirus, Pandemic, Covid-19 in Japan, Covid-19 News, Archery, Deepika Kumari, Covid-19 Updates, India at Tokyo Olympics Streaming, Tokyo Olympics 2021 schedule, Tokyo Olympics 2021 full schedule, Tokyo Olympics 2021 events, Tokyo Olympics 2021 time-table, Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live Streaming, Tokyo Olympics 2021 Streaming Details, Tokyo Olympics 2021 Online Streaming, Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live Updates, Tokyo Olympics 2021 Fixtures, Tokyo Olympics 2021 Daywise Schedule, Tokyo Olympics 2021 Updates, Tokyo Olympics 2021 News, Olympics Village, India at Tokyo Olympics, India Schedule at Tokyo Olympics 2021, India Timings at Tokyo Olympics, Sports News

Live Updates

  • 7:13 AM IST

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates: Deepika is 6th after 60 arrows, she has 556 points. With 12 more arrows to go, the 27-year-old needs to fire and hope others misfire. This is going right down to the wire. South Koreans have dominated the pole positions.

  • 7:04 AM IST

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates: With a decent 9th set, Deepika has clawed back to the 7th spot. With 12 more arrows to go, she has to peak now to win that historic medal for India or else it would again be a heartbreak for the ace archer at the Olympics stage.

  • 6:57 AM IST

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates: Just when things were looking up for Deepika, she has slipped to the 8th spot after 48 arrows. She is seven points shy of being back in the medal contention. Things are going down to the wire with 18 more arrows to go.

  • 6:47 AM IST

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates: After 42 arrows, Deepika maintains her 4th position as the South Korean leads the pack with 401 points. With 30 more arrows to go, looks like the Indian could win a historic medal in Archery for India.

  • 6:31 AM IST

  • 6:25 AM IST

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates: The World No 1 Archer Deepika has stormed back in contention at the midway point after getting off to a slow start. With 334 points, she is just 11 shy of the leader is S. An, the South Korean.

  • 6:17 AM IST

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates: Deepika storms back to the 10th spot after 30 arrows. She has 277 points as the South Korean continues to lead with 287 points. There are two South Koreans at 1 and 2.

  • 6:15 AM IST

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates: She needs a few perfect 10s to get back in contention or it may be another Olympic heartbreak for the Indian archer.

  • 6:09 AM IST

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates: India’s medal hopes fading quickly. Deepika slips to the 14th spot after 24 arrows. S. An of South Korea solidifies lead with 230 points. Deepika has 218 points.

  • 6:01 AM IST

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates: After 18 arrows, Deepika is on the 10th spot with 167 points. She is slowly but surely slipping away from medal contention. This is concerning. S. An from South Korea leads the pack with 174 points.