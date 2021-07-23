Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE: World No 1 and one of India’s strongest competitors Deepika Kumari would be in action on the opening day in Tokyo. At 27, she has won many medals, but the Olympics honour has not happened. She would like to change that on Friday during the ranking rounds of archery.Also Read - Sony Sports Network Faces Flak on Twitter For Not Telecasting Deepika Kumari's Women's Archery Event on Day 1 of Tokyo Olympics

Indian archers will compete in five events, men’s and women’s individual events, men’s and women’s team events, and a mixed event in Tokyo 2020. The mixed event is a new addition to this year’s edition. Also Read - Deepika Kumari Qualifies After Finishing 9th in Women's Individual Archery Ranking Round

On 23rd July, Deepika Kumari will be in action in the Women’s Individual Qualification Rounds, while Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, and Tarundeep Rai will play in the Men’s Individual Qualification Rounds. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch

India has never won a medal in archery and they would like to change that.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics will host the inaugural mixed team archery event. Like in shooting we will see men and women competing for the same team. No supplementary qualifying places have been added for the mixed team event and a total of 128 archers (64 male and 64 female) will participate in the competition.

Live Updates

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates: To sum up things, it would be fair to say that the Indian archers have blown hot and cold thus far. Consistency has been missing and that is something they can rectify ahead of the finals.

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates: The Mixed Team, who finished 5th with 938 points, have qualified to the next round. All eyes are on Atanu Das and the Men’s Individual Ranking Round now.

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates: Failing to get the perfect 10s is hurting Atanu Das and India in the Men’s Individual Ranking Round. He needs to get his concentration going and striking those 10s to get back in the reckoning.

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates: Atanu Das slips to the 29th spot after 24 arrows. Still, a long way to go and one can expect a comeback from the ace Indian archer.

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates: Atanu Das is placed 11th in the ongoing Men’s Individual Ranking Round after 18 arrows. There is still a long way to go, but Atanu has started on a decent note and that would make fans happy.

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates: India with a 5th spot finish has qualified in the Ranking Round of the Mixed Team event. In the Men’s Individual Ranking event, Atanu Das is in the 14th spot.

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates: India’s Mixed Team archery event is all set to get started. The coverage of the Ranking rounds will not be telecasted on Sony Sports Network. Fans would pray the trio qualify.

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates: Having sent the largest-ever contingent in an Olympics, India is surely expecting a lot of medals this time. How many medals do you expect India to win in Tokyo?