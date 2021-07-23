Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE: World No 1 and one of India’s strongest competitors Deepika Kumar would be in action on the opening day in Tokyo. At 27, she has won many medals, but the Olympics honour has not happened. She would like to change that on Friday during the ranking rounds of archery.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch

Indian archers will compete in five events, men’s and women’s individual events, men’s and women’s team events, and a mixed event in Tokyo 2020. The mixed event is a new addition to this year’s edition. Also Read - Tokyo 2020, Meet India’s Olympic Medal Hope: Manu Bhaker

On 23rd July, Deepika Kumari will be in action in the Women’s Individual Qualification Rounds, while Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, and Tarundeep Rai will play in the Men’s Individual Qualification Rounds. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020: Amit Panghal And 3 Other Boxers Get a Bye; Tough Overall Draw For Indian Pugilists

India has never won a medal in archery and they would like to change that.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics will host the inaugural mixed team archery event. Like in shooting we will see men and women competing for the same team. No supplementary qualifying places have been added for the mixed team event and a total of 128 archers (64 male and 64 female) will participate in the competition.

