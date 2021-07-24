LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates Day 2

After the archers blew hot and cold on an opening day at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, there is a lot of Indian interest on Day 2 of the Games. The Indian shooters would be up for their qualification round, while the Indian hockey team will also play New Zealand in their first game. Also, India’s tennis star Sumit Nagal would be taking on Denis Istomin in the Men’s Singles first-round match. Later in the day, the table tennis players will also be in action.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics: Deepika Kumari-Pravin Jadhav Bounce Back to Qualify For Quarterfinals of Archery Mixed Team Event

Day 2 of the Tokyo Olympics promises to be action-packed, stay tuned to India.com for all the latest. Also Read - NZ vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Pool A Match: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For New Zealand vs India, 6:30 AM IST, July 24

Live Updates

  • 9:31 AM IST

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates: Sumit Nagal’s first-round match is underway and it is 4-4 on serve in the first set against Denis Istomin. India would hope Nagal can get past the Istomin challenge.

  • 9:16 AM IST

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates: Comprehensive win for the third-seeded Chinese Taipei pair. Sai Praneeth, Sumit Nagal expected to be in action shortly.

  • 9:07 AM IST

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates: The Chinese Taipei pair showing great form as they take a 3-0 lead. They have got better as the game has progressed. A comeback for India looks bleak from here on in.

  • 8:59 AM IST

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates: Chinese Taipei takes a 2-game lead. The third seeds look way more superior to the experienced Indian pair. Manika and Achanta have to pull things back if they want to stretch the Chinese Taipei duo.

  • 8:53 AM IST

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates: After getting off to a good start, the Indian duo squandered a four-point lead to gift their opponents the first set to the third-seeded Chinese Taipei pair.

  • 8:35 AM IST

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates: The table-tennis Round of 16 match in Mixed Doubles is also about to get underway shortly. Manika Batra and Sharath Achanta would be representing India.

  • 8:30 AM IST

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates: Sreejesh, like always, was the star of the show as India beat New Zealand 3-2 to get their campaign off to a winning start. This would give them a lot of confidence going ahead in the tournament.

  • 8:19 AM IST

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates: India hanging on thin ice in the dying moments of the match. Somehow, the defenders are standing tall and denying New Zealand an equaliser. It has been a thrilling match.

  • 8:09 AM IST

  • 8:08 AM IST

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates: New Zealand has got reduced the deficit with a goal. t is 3-2 as India still leads. The game s in its last phase and India would desperately look to hold on to the lead.