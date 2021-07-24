LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates Day 2

After the archers blew hot and cold on an opening day at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, there is a lot of Indian interest on Day 2 of the Games. The Indian shooters would be up for their qualification round, while the Indian hockey team will also play New Zealand in their first game. Also, India’s tennis star Sumit Nagal would be taking on Denis Istomin in the Men’s Singles first-round match. Later in the day, the table tennis players will also be in action.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics: Indian Judoka Sushila Devi Loses Her Round of 32 Clash

Day 2 of the Tokyo Olympics promises to be action-packed, stay tuned to India.com for all the latest. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics, Table Tennis: Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra Suffer Defeat in Mixed Doubles Round of 16

Live Updates

  • 11:06 AM IST

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates: Nagal lost the second set in a tie-break. He will now have to up his game in the final set. Sai Praneeth has lost his first-round match 17-21, 15-21. The archers would be in action soon.

  • 10:59 AM IST

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates: Saurabh Chaudhary would be competing in the Men’s 10m Air Pistol later in the day. Looks like a medal prospect for India after performing exceedingly well in the qualification round.

  • 10:54 AM IST

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates: Mirabai Chanu is in action and looks good in the early stages.

  • 10:47 AM IST

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates: India’s Saurabh Chaudhary showed his composure and class on Saturday as he qualified for the 10m Air Pistol Men’s final event. Saurabh, the World No. 2, shot 586 in six series to finish among the No 1 in qualification round.

  • 10:43 AM IST

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates: Sai Praneeth has lost the first game 17-21. On the other hand, Istomin has broken back in the second set against Nagal. It is 6-6.

  • 10:09 AM IST

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates: Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal has got an early break in the second set after winning the first set. The score is 6-4, 4-1 at the time of writing.

  • 10:01 AM IST

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates: At the moment, Saurabh Chaudhary is also participating in the qualification round of the Men’s Individual 10m Air Pistol. He is currently in the 6th spot. The promising, young shooter is at his maiden Olympics. He would like to make a mark.

  • 9:46 AM IST

  • 9:42 AM IST

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates: Sumit Nagal takes the first set 6-4. The game is far from over, he will have to keep at it to make it to the next round.

    The Indian Mixed Team Archery will be up against South Korea at 11 AM IST (Tentative) for the quarter-final.

  • 9:31 AM IST

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates: Sumit Nagal’s first-round match is underway and it is 4-4 on serve in the first set against Denis Istomin. India would hope Nagal can get past the Istomin challenge.