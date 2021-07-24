LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates Day 2

After the archers blew hot and cold on an opening day at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, there is a lot of Indian interest on Day 2 of the Games. The Indian shooters would be up for their qualification round, while the Indian hockey team will also play New Zealand in their first game. Also, India’s tennis star Sumit Nagal would be taking on Denis Istomin in the Men’s Singles first-round match. Later in the day, the table tennis players will also be in action.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics: Indian Judoka Sushila Devi Loses Her Round of 32 Clash

Day 2 of the Tokyo Olympics promises to be action-packed, stay tuned to India.com for all the latest. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics, Table Tennis: Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra Suffer Defeat in Mixed Doubles Round of 16

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 2 Live, Live Day 2 Tokyo Olympics, Shooting, Sumit Nagal, Tennis News, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 2 Live Updates, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 2 Streaming Live, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 2 Live Streaming, Tokyo Olympics 2021, India at Tokyo Olympics Live, Covid-19, Coronavirus, Pandemic, Covid-19 in Japan, Covid-19 News, Archery, Deepika Kumari, Covid-19 Updates, India at Tokyo Olympics Streaming, Tokyo Olympics 2021 schedule, Tokyo Olympics 2021 full schedule, Tokyo Olympics 2021 events, Tokyo Olympics 2021 time-table, Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live Streaming, Tokyo Olympics 2021 Streaming Details Also Read - Tokyo Olympics: Deepika Kumari-Pravin Jadhav Bounce Back to Qualify For Quarterfinals of Archery Mixed Team Event