LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates Day 2

After the archers blew hot and cold on an opening day at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, there is a lot of Indian interest on Day 2 of the Games. The Indian shooters would be up for their qualification round, while the Indian hockey team will also play New Zealand in their first game. Also, India’s tennis star Sumit Nagal would be taking on Denis Istomin in the Men’s Singles first-round match. Later in the day, the table tennis players will also be in action.Also Read - Mirabai Chanu Clinches Silver Medal to Open India's Tally at Tokyo Olympics

Day 2 of the Tokyo Olympics promises to be action-packed, stay tuned to India.com for all the latest. Also Read - B Sai Praneeth Loses Opening Match on Olympic Debut

Live Updates

  • 12:39 PM IST

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates: After Chanu’s silver, Manika Batra is off to a flyer in her Round 1 Singles game against her British opponent. Manika – who lost in the mixed doubles earlier in the day – is in the lead. She has already won two sets.

  • 12:33 PM IST

  • 12:18 PM IST

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates: Chaudhary finishes 7th in the 10m Air Pistol. He looked promising to get a medal, but that was not to be for the young shooter. He will have to wait for his chance, he has time on his side.

  • 12:13 PM IST

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates: There could be more medals for India today as shooter Saurabh Chaudhary would be competing in the Men’s 10 m Air Pistol Final shortly. He has been in top form and could create history.

  • 12:08 PM IST

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates: India opens their medal tally on Day 2 of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver in the Women’s 49 kg category. Proud moment for the nation.

  • 12:07 PM IST

  • 11:53 AM IST

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates: Nagal beats Denis Istomin to make it to the second round. Mirabai Chanu looks good to go the distance. It could be a great day if she could do it. She has an Olympic record in sight.

  • 11:39 AM IST

  • 11:19 AM IST

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates: What has hurt India is the fact that Deepika Kumari has not been able to get the 10s. Now, the archery Indian Mixed Team is out of the competition. This is a heartbreak for India.

  • 11:16 AM IST

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates: The archers in action in the quarters. The Indian lost the first two sets but then won the third to stay alive in the competition. India needs to win this set to force a tie-breaker.