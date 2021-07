LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates Day 2

After the archers blew hot and cold on an opening day at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, there is a lot of Indian interest on Day 2 of the Games. The Indian shooters would be up for their qualification round, while the Indian hockey team will also play New Zealand in their first game. Also, India’s tennis star Sumit Nagal would be taking on Denis Istomin in the Men’s Singles first-round match. Later in the day, the table tennis players will also be in action.Also Read - Mirabai Chanu Clinches Silver Medal to Open India's Tally at Tokyo Olympics

Day 2 of the Tokyo Olympics promises to be action-packed, stay tuned to India.com for all the latest. Also Read - B Sai Praneeth Loses Opening Match on Olympic Debut

