LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates Day 2, India Women vs Netherlands Women

After the archers blew hot and cold on an opening day at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, there is a lot of Indian interest on Day 2 of the Games. The Indian shooters would be up for their qualification round, while the Indian hockey team will also play New Zealand in their first game. Also, India’s tennis star Sumit Nagal would be taking on Denis Istomin in the Men’s Singles first-round match. Later in the day, the table tennis players will also be in action.Also Read - Coaches of Tokyo Gold Winners to Get Rs 12.5 Lakh From IOA, Chanu Coach to Get Rs 10 Lakh

Day 2 of the Tokyo Olympics promises to be action-packed, stay tuned to India.com for all the latest. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics Tennis: Novak Djokovic Starts Campaign With a Win; Daniil Medvedev to Face Sumit Nagal in Second Round

Live Updates

  • 5:20 PM IST

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 India Women vs Netherlands Women: So we are underway as India Women takes on the Netherlands, which is the World No.1. Indian Men’s Hockey team got off to a winning start, will Indian Women also start on a winning note?

  • 4:44 PM IST

    The Rani Rampal-led team will be up against world No. 1 Netherlands at the Oi Hockey Stadium in half an hour.

  • 4:43 PM IST

    After appearing in the Olympics for the first time in 36 years at the 2016 Rio Games, the Indian women’s hockey team is set for the first time in history to take part in their second consecutive Olympic Games in Tokyo.

  • 4:24 PM IST

    Vikas Krishan loses 0-5 to Japan’s Okazawa in men’s Welter (63-69kg) round of 32 bout.

  • 4:22 PM IST

    That’s it then. Vikas Krishan in all likelihood has lost this bout to Okazawa. Official confirmation soon.

  • 4:22 PM IST

    Vikas so far has not been able to land any of his punches. Okazawa has done brilliantly here.

  • 4:21 PM IST

    Vikas needs a knockout to win this bout as all five judges have awarded the second round 10-9 to Okazawa.

  • 4:19 PM IST

    Krishan’s task is getting tougher with every passing second

  • 4:19 PM IST

    The third round gets underway.

  • 4:19 PM IST

    Meanwhile Vikas Krishan’s coach is seen giving him some advice.