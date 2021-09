LIVE Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Scores & Updates

After a brilliant Day 10, India would like to add to their medal tally which has already hit 12 – 2 Gold, 6 Silver, 4 Bronze – so far. The focus would be on badminton where some Indians would participate in the semi-final. There is also the Men’s Javelin later on Day 11 where Navdeep would be in action in the F41 Finals.Also Read - Harvinder Singh Wins Bronze in Tokyo Paralympics 2020, Creates History by Clinching India's First-Ever Archery Medal at Games

———————————————————————————————————————–

