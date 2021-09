Pramod ManojAlso Read - Tokyo Paralymics 2020: Shuttler Pramod Bhagat Wins Historic Gold

LIVE Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Scores & Updates

After a brilliant Day 10, India would like to add to their medal tally which has already hit 12 – 2 Gold, 6 Silver, 4 Bronze – so far. The focus would be on badminton where some Indians would participate in the semi-final. There is also the Men’s Javelin later on Day 11 where Navdeep would be in action in the F41 Finals. Also Read - Tokyo Paralympics 2020: PM Narendra Modi, Shooter Abhinav Bindra, Cricketer Virender Sehwag Shower Praise on Indian Para Shooters

———————————————————————————————————————– Also Read - Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Pramod Bhagat, Suhas, Krishna Nayak Enter Badminton Finals; Manoj, Tarun to Fight For Bronze

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Day 11 Live, Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Day 11 Live, Live Day 11 Tokyo 2020, Live Day 11 Tokyo Paralympics, India Live Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Day 11, India at Tokyo Paralympics Day 11, Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Day 11 Live Updates, Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Day 11 Streaming Live, Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Day 11 Live Streaming, Tokyo Paralympics 2020, India at Tokyo Paralympics Live, Covid-19, Coronavirus, Pandemic, Covid-19 in Japan, Covid-19 News, India at Tokyo Paralympics Streaming, Tokyo Paralympics 2020 schedule, Tokyo Paralympics 2020 full schedule, Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Streaming, discovery+ app app, Eurosport TV HD, Eurosport TV 1 HD, Eurosport TV 2 HD Paralympics Live, Paralympics News