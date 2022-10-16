LIVE | UAE vs NED Updates, T20 WC 2022, Match 2, Group A

UAE finish their innings on 111/8 after 20 overs. Netherlands' Bas de Leede has been the pick among the bowlers picking up 3 wickets giving away 19 runs in 3 overs.

After Namibia beat Sri Lanka in the first match of the Qualifier in the ongoing T20 World Cup, the United Arab Emirates will lock horns with the Netherlands in the second match of the Qualifiers. Both teams will eye a winning start. The UAE and Netherlands have a few quality players who would have eyes on them. All in all, solid competition is expected between the two sides. Also Read - T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Recalls 2007, Aims To Emulate Dhoni As T20 World Cup winner

Live Updates

  • 3:08 PM IST

    LIVE | UAE vs NED Updates, T20 WC 2022, Match 2: UAE finish on 111/8 after 20 overs. Considering the kind of start they, this score should have been much more.

  • 3:02 PM IST

    LIVE | UAE vs NED Updates: 19 overs gone, UAE are now at 106/7. UAE 106/7 (19)

  • 2:49 PM IST

    LIVE | UAE vs NED Updates: OUT!! Waseem’s gone! He takes the long walk back to the pavilion now! Zawar Farid is the new man in. UAE are now at 96/3. UAE 96/3 (17)

  • 2:40 PM IST

    LIVE | UAE vs NED Updates: 8 runs coming from the over, UAE has now moved to 85 with the loss of 2 wickets after 15 overs of play. The Asians are trying their bit to up the run-rate in the innings. 30 balls to go for them, 30 balls to salvage something special. UAE 85/2 (15)

  • 2:37 PM IST

    LIVE | UAE vs NED Updates: Tidy over from Pringle as the Dutch bowler concedes only 3 runs from the over. The Asians are now at 77/2 after 14 overs of play, trying to lift themselves to a decent position. UAE 77/2 (14)

  • 2:33 PM IST

    LIVE | UAE vs NED Updates: Some respite for UAE as 9 runs have eked out from the 13th over. After Kashif Daud’s departure, Vriitya Aravind is the new man in and he needs to pull off something special from here on along with Muhammad Waseem. UAE 74/2 (13)

  • 2:24 PM IST

    LIVE | UAE vs NED Updates: 11 overs gone, only 3 runs coming from the over as UAE take their scoreboard to 60/2. Kashif Daud becomes the latest victim to Tim Pringle and now the Asian side is in a big spot of bother. They need to buckle up and accelerate their run-rate or else the Dutchmen will run away with the game. UAE 60/2 (11)

  • 2:19 PM IST

    LIVE | UAE vs NED Updates: 10 overs have gone, UAE are now at 57/1. After Chirag Suri’s departure, Kashif Daud and Muhammed Wasim taking hold of the Emirates’ innings. They need to stitch a proper partnership and see if they can get to a fighting total in this game.

  • 2:03 PM IST

    LIVE | UAE vs NED Updates: Chirag Suri is OUT. Big setback for UAE. Just what the Netherlands would have hoped for. Kashif Daud has walked into the middle. The UAE batters would now look to get a move on.

  • 2:01 PM IST

    LIVE | UAE vs NED Updates: Just the start UAE would have hoped for. They have not a wicket and that was the key. Now, they have a platform to launch from. LIVE | UAE: 31/0 in 6 overs vs NED