LIVE | UAE vs NED Updates, T20 WC 2022, Match 2, Group A

UAE finish their innings on 111/8 after 20 overs. Netherlands’ Bas de Leede has been the pick among the bowlers picking up 3 wickets giving away 19 runs in 3 overs.Also Read - Highlights Sri Lanka vs Namibia Updates, T20 WC 2022, Match 1: Namibia Beat Sri Lanka By 55 Runs

After Namibia beat Sri Lanka in the first match of the Qualifier in the ongoing T20 World Cup, the United Arab Emirates will lock horns with the Netherlands in the second match of the Qualifiers. Both teams will eye a winning start. The UAE and Netherlands have a few quality players who would have eyes on them. All in all, solid competition is expected between the two sides. Also Read - T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Recalls 2007, Aims To Emulate Dhoni As T20 World Cup winner