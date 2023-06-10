Home

Sports

LIVE Manchester City vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League Final 2023: Blues Eye Historic Treble

live

LIVE Manchester City vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League Final 2023: Blues Eye Historic Treble

Manchester City is trying to win its first Champions League title. Inter Milan has lifted the trophy three times already. They square off in Istanbul on Saturday in European club football's biggest game.

LIVE Manchester City vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League Final 2023: Blues Eye Historic Treble.

LIVE Manchester City vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League Final 2023

Istanbul: Manchester City is trying to win its first Champions League title. Inter Milan has lifted the trophy three times already. They square off in Istanbul on Saturday in European club football’s biggest game. Pep Guardiola’s team has won the Premier League title and FA Cup this season. Inter, the underdog, stands in the way of City’s treble of trophies. The Serie A team has a more storied history in Europe, though this is its first final since winning in 2010 under Jose Mourinho. Victory on Saturday would be the crowning achievement for City, which has won 16 trophies in 15 years under Abu Dhabi backing. While Pep Guardiola has overseen an era of dominance in English soccer, he is yet to lead the club to success in Europe. Despite being underdog, Inter goes into the game on the back of winning the Italian Cup and Italian Super Cup this season. The Italian club is aiming for its fourth Champions League title.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.