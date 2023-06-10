ZEE Sites

Manchester City is trying to win its first Champions League title. Inter Milan has lifted the trophy three times already. They square off in Istanbul on Saturday in European club football's biggest game.

Published: June 10, 2023 10:42 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Istanbul: Manchester City is trying to win its first Champions League title. Inter Milan has lifted the trophy three times already. They square off in Istanbul on Saturday in European club football’s biggest game. Pep Guardiola’s team has won the Premier League title and FA Cup this season. Inter, the underdog, stands in the way of City’s treble of trophies. The Serie A team has a more storied history in Europe, though this is its first final since winning in 2010 under Jose Mourinho. Victory on Saturday would be the crowning achievement for City, which has won 16 trophies in 15 years under Abu Dhabi backing. While Pep Guardiola has overseen an era of dominance in English soccer, he is yet to lead the club to success in Europe. Despite being underdog, Inter goes into the game on the back of winning the Italian Cup and Italian Super Cup this season. The Italian club is aiming for its fourth Champions League title.

  • 11:05 PM IST

    LIVE Man City vs Inter Milan, UCL FINAL: The 2022/23 winners are also assured of a place in the 2023/24 Champions League group stage if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.

  • 11:04 PM IST

    LIVE Man City vs Inter Milan, UCL FINAL: “It may not be an artistic masterpiece, but everybody in football is keen to get their hands on it,” said creator Jurg Stadelmann.

  • 11:02 PM IST

    LIVE Man City vs Inter Milan, UCL FINAL: The two teams will be playing for the UEFA Champions League trophy, which stands 73.5cm tall and weighs 7.5kg.

  • 11:02 PM IST

    LIVE Man City vs Inter Milan, UCL FINAL: “For us, it was a dream but we have always believed in it. I’m proud to be here. Nobody has given us anything, we deserve everything that we have achieved. And now the dream to play the final has come true. It has been an extraordinary path and winning a derby in the semifinal brought particular satisfaction,” said current coach Simone Inzaghi.

  • 10:55 PM IST

    LIVE Man City vs Inter Milan, UCL FINAL: The Nerazzuri boast some familiar faces in the form of ex-Premier League stars Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Romelu Lukaku, as well as City legend Edin Dzeko. Inter last won the Champions League in 2009-10 under Jose Mourinho after back-to-back titles in 1963-64, 1964-65.

  • 10:54 PM IST

    LIVE Man City vs Inter Milan, UCL FINAL: While City have had a superb and successful season so far with triumphs in Premier League and FA Cup, Inter finished third in Serie A but won the Coppa Italia by beating Fiorentina in the final. They are hoping to claim their first European success under Simone Inzaghi.

  • 10:53 PM IST

    LIVE Man City vs Inter Milan, UCL FINAL: City reached the final by beating Real Madrid, the most successful team in the Champions League, 5-1 on aggregate while Inter got the better of cross-town rivals AC Milan 3-0.

  • 10:49 PM IST

    LIVE Man City vs Inter Milan, UCL FINAL: “When you reach the final of the Champions League, you have to celebrate. A final against an Italian team is not always the best gift, honestly. Inter are competitive. After this [semifinal] victory there will be a lot of compliments, but we have time to prepare mentally,” said Guardiola ahead of the summit clash.

  • 10:49 PM IST

    LIVE Man City vs Inter Milan, UCL FINAL: City have been banging on the door for some time now, but this is just their second final and they are yet to break their duck. Coach Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, is looking to join the elite group of three-time winners, having previously lifted the trophy in 2009 and 2011, and also become only the sixth man to win it with two clubs.

  • 10:48 PM IST

    LIVE Man City vs Inter Milan, UCL FINAL: This season, City are in sight of a treble having won the Premier League and FA Cup titles and are now looking forward to the clash at Ataturk Olympic Stadium for arguably the most memorable final of them all.

