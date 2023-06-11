ZEE Sites

Highlights Manchester City vs Inter Milan, UCL Final: Rodri’s Solitary Goal Hands Blues First European Crown

Manchester City have finally conquered club football's highest peak on Saturday, thanks to a second-half goal from an unlikely scorer in Rodri.

Updated: June 11, 2023 2:56 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Istanbul: Manchester City have finally conquered club football’s highest peak on Saturday, thanks to a second-half goal from an unlikely scorer in Rodri. Pep Guardiola have joined Zinedine Zidane in the UEFA Champions League elite group to win three titles as manager. Like Mourinho and Ancelotti, the Spaniard has now did it with multiple clubs. Following this 1-0 win, Manchester City now became the second English club after Manchester United and the first side since 2019-20 Bayern Munich, to win the treble.

  • 3:08 AM IST

  • 2:30 AM IST

    LIVE Man City vs Inter Milan, UCL FINAL: THAT’S IT!! FULL-TIME!!! MANCHESTER CITY ARE THE CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN THEIR HISTORY!! FT: MNC 1-0 INM (Rodrigo)

  • 2:21 AM IST

  • 2:20 AM IST

    LIVE Man City vs Inter Milan, UCL FINAL: 5 minutes have been added on for stoppages!

  • 2:19 AM IST

    LIVE Man City vs Inter Milan, UCL FINAL: Lukaku!!! Free header aimed directly at Ederson and Inter Milan miss yet another glorious opportunity!! MNC 1-0 INM (89th Min)

  • 2:18 AM IST

    LIVE Man City vs Inter Milan, UCL FINAL: 4 minutes to go, Manchester City ride on Rodrigo’s solitary goal. MNC 1-0 INM (86th Min)

  • 2:08 AM IST

    LIVE Man City vs Inter Milan, UCL FINAL: Wonderful turn from Foden to split open the defence and Andre Onana makes a wonderful save. The game would’ve been done and dusted there! MNC 1-0 INM (78th Min)

  • 2:03 AM IST

    LIVE Man City vs Inter Milan, UCL FINAL: Inter had a glorious chance to make it all square, but they falter under pressure and City clear it out of harm’s way. MNC 1-0 INM (73rd Min)

  • 1:59 AM IST

    LIVE Man City vs Inter Milan, UCL FINAL: GOOAAL!!! Finally a goal!! Rodrigo smashes it from inside the penalty box!! Big goal for City!! The treble dream is on!!! MNC 1-0 INM (69th Min) (Rodrigo)

  • 1:50 AM IST

    LIVE Man City vs Inter Milan, UCL FINAL: Chance for Martinez!! Ederson had it covered and pulled off a good save. Hadn’t been for the positioning, someone would’ve tapped in the opening goal for Inter. MNC 0-0 INM (60th Min)

