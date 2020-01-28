Live Updates

  • 8:55 PM IST

    India beat Australia by 74 runs to enter semi-finals.

  • 8:42 PM IST

    OUT… A direct hit and a runout, everything is happening. India has one foot in the semis already. Now, it is just a matter of time.

  • 8:32 PM IST

    OUT… Big wicket for India, Scott departs. Looks to cut, gets a fine tickle. Bishnoi gets the crucial breakthrough for India. 149 for six in 40.1 overs

  • 8:29 PM IST

    SIX… Australia is changing the tempo of the game. Scott launches first, he takes on Akash. The chase is still steep as they need 86 off 61 balls, but anything is possible.

  • 8:15 PM IST

    Australia is behind the eighth ball, but are keeping wickets in hand which could come in handy in the backend. Fanning is fighting hard and has shown the temperament against a lethal Indian bowling unit. Australia U19 130/5 in 37 overs

  • 7:11 PM IST

    WICKET! Australia lose their fifth wicket, the bowling change has worked for India. Patrick Rowe gets a thick edge off Kartik Tyagi and the keeper takes it cleanly. That’s the fourth wicket for Kartik Tyagi, who has broken a stubborn 51-run stand. India U19 in the driver’s seat now, Australia U19 68/5 in 20.5 overs

  • 6:44 PM IST

    Australia is trying not to lose any more wickets. The run rate may be slow but they are keeping their wickets intact which is a good thing from their point of view. 52 for four in 15 overs DRINKS

  • 6:15 PM IST

    Australia struggling after a dreadful start. They are trying to get their chase back on track but it will not be easy. The Indian bowlers are right on top and are not giving an inch.

  • 5:49 PM IST

    WICKET! Kartik Tyagi on fire as he claims his third wicket. Oliver Davies goes for 2. Australia U19 19/4

  • 5:39 PM IST

    WICKET! The second one for Karthik Tyagi, full in-swinging yorker on to the stumps and that’s the end of Lachlan Hearne. Australia U19 in tatters at 4/3

India U19 vs Australia U19, Live, Blog, Score and Updates, Quarterfinal 1

With three out of three victories, defending champions India have been on a roll in the ongoing ICC Under 19 World Cup 2020. The India colts have comfortably beaten the likes of Sri Lanka, Japan and New Zealand in the group stages to send out a strong statement to the rest of the teams. As we progress to the knockout rounds of the showpiece event, India will begin his quest to extend their unbeaten run as they face Australia in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.