LIVE UP-W vs DC WPL 2024 Cricket Score Match 4: Healy, Dinesh Eye Good Start

LIVE UP-W vs DC WPL 2024 Cricket Score Match 4: Stay tuned to this space for all the live updates and latest score of WPL 2024.

Updated: February 26, 2024 7:35 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Live Score UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Women’s Premier League 2024: After losing the season openers both UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals will look to register their maiden victory of the Women’s Premier League while facing each other in the fourth match of the marquee event at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. DC were the finalist in the last season of the tournament and while facing UP-W they will look to get their mojo back.

UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Playing XIs

UPW-W: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Gouher Sultana

DC-W: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey

Live Updates

  • Feb 26, 2024 7:35 PM IST

    LIVE UP-W vs DC WPL 2024 Cricket Score Match 4: Just 1 run from the first over. Good start from Kapp. Warriorz need to utilise the powerplay well and not loss many wickets. DC 1/0 (1)

  • Feb 26, 2024 7:31 PM IST

    LIVE UP-W vs DC WPL 2024 Cricket Score Match 4: The match is underway. Alyssa Healy and Vrinda Dinesh are opening the innings for Warriorz and Marizanne Kapp is starting things with ball.

  • Feb 26, 2024 7:27 PM IST

    LIVE UP-W vs DC WPL 2024 Cricket Score Match 4: Players are entering the ground. Just a couple more minutes before the match gets underway.

  • Feb 26, 2024 7:21 PM IST

    LIVE UP-W vs DC WPL 2024 Cricket Score Match 4: The match will start in a few minutes. UP Warriorz need to post a big score and utilize the powerplay in order to pressurize Delhi Capitals.

  • Feb 26, 2024 7:09 PM IST

  • Feb 26, 2024 7:05 PM IST

  • Feb 26, 2024 7:01 PM IST

    LIVE UP-W vs DC WPL 2024 Cricket Score Match 4: TOSS UPDATE – Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl first.

  • Feb 26, 2024 6:57 PM IST

    LIVE UP-W vs DC WPL 2024 Cricket Score Match 4: Few more minutes before the toss. Both captains will be out in the ground soon. A win here is important for the morale booster of both teams.

  • Feb 26, 2024 6:43 PM IST

    LIVE UP-W vs DC WPL 2024 Cricket Score Match 4: The toss will take place in a few minutes. The match is crucial for both teams to change the momentum and get on the winning track.

  • Feb 26, 2024 6:32 PM IST

    LIVE UP-W vs DC WPL 2024 Cricket Score Match 4: Both teams are coming off a loss and would try to register their first win of the ongoing tournament. DC lost their opening game against MI and UPW lost it to RCB.

