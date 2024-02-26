LIVE UP-W vs DC WPL 2024 Cricket Score Match 4: Healy, Dinesh Eye Good Start

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
UP-W vs DC WPL 2024 Cricket Score Match 4
Live Score UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Women’s Premier League 2024: After losing the season openers both UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals will look to register their maiden victory of the Women’s Premier League while facing each other in the fourth match of the marquee event at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. DC were the finalist in the last season of the tournament and while facing UP-W they will look to get their mojo back.
UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Playing XIs
UPW-W: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Gouher Sultana
DC-W: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey
